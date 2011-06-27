  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Armada
  4. Used 2014 Nissan Armada
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2014 Nissan Armada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 performance
  • substantial towing capacity
  • attractive and comfortable interior.
  • Stiff, bouncy ride on broken pavement
  • dismal fuel economy
  • less cargo space than rivals.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Nissan Armada for Sale
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Range
$17,995 - $24,990
Used Armada for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Though the 2014 Nissan Armada is a capable full-size SUV, it's outclassed by newer truck-based rivals as well as the latest crop of crossover SUVs.

Vehicle overview

If you're looking for a workhorse that can take your 28-foot boat to the lake or haul the whole family to the mountainside condo, chances are good that the eight-passenger 2014 Nissan Armada is more than adequate. Based on the same tough platform as the Nissan Titan pickup, the Armada packs a 5.6-liter V8 engine along with stout, old-school body-on-frame architecture that's suitable for heavier-duty tasks. That dynamic duo allows this Nissan to tow up to 9,100 pounds.

For less glamorous, day-to-day duties, though, Nissan's aging full-size SUV isn't quite as impressive. Competitors like the Chevy Tahoe, Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia are all superior to the Armada when it comes to overall ride quality, third-row legroom and maximum cargo capacity. That said, all of these traditional (truck-based) SUVs are hampered to some extent by their bulky dimensions and gas-gulping V8 engines. Unless you truly need all that towing capacity, you'd probably be better served by a car-based, large crossover SUV.

Among these we'd suggest the GMC Acadia (and the similar Chevy Traverse), Mazda CX-9 or even Nissan's own Pathfinder. If you don't require quite as high a seating position, there's also the well-rounded, seven-passenger Ford Flex, which is more of a wagon. They all offer roomy interiors along with a smoother ride, superior handling and better fuel economy.

Overall, the 2014 Nissan Armada continues to get the job done for shoppers in need of a large-capacity SUV. But we think you'll find that there are superior choices out there, whether you plan on frequent towing or just hauling the family around town.

2014 Nissan Armada models

The 2014 Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV offered in three trim levels: base SV, midrange SL and top-of-the-line Platinum. Depending on the seating configuration, the Armada can seat seven or eight.

The SV trim comes well equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, side-step rails, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear climate controls, cloth upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat and four-way power front passenger seat, a tilt-only steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals. Also standard are Bluetooth cell phone connectivity and an eight-speaker audio system with an in-dash six-CD changer and USB and auxiliary audio input jacks.

Opting for the Driver package adds foglights, a power liftgate, an auto-dimming mirror, a rearview camera and an 11-speaker Bose sound system with satellite radio and rear audio controls. SVs with four-wheel drive come standard with this package.

The Armada SL includes all the above equipment plus 20-inch alloy wheels, an auto-leveling rear air suspension, a roof rack, keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a power-folding third-row seat.

Moving up to the Platinum model gets you 20-inch chrome wheels, front parking sensors, a sunroof, dual power-folding mirrors, heated second-row seats and steering wheel, driver seat memory functions, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with dual 7-inch headrest-mounted screens and a Bose audio system with Bluetooth audio connectivity. Second-row captain's chairs are available on the Platinum model as a replacement for the standard bench seat; choosing them drops passenger capacity to seven. A Platinum Reserve package adds distinctive dark chrome 20-inch alloy wheels and grille, two-tone leather upholstery and unique interior trim.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Nissan Armada sees no changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Nissan Armada is powered by a 5.6-liter V8 engine that produces 317 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only available transmission, but buyers have a choice of rear-wheel or four-wheel drive (with dual-range gearing).

With either drivetrain, fuel economy is disappointing even for a large SUV. The EPA's fuel economy estimates are 15 mpg combined (13 mpg city/19 mpg highway) for two-wheel-drive models and 14 mpg combined (12 mpg city/18 mpg highway) for four-wheel-drive versions. Depending on the configuration, the Armada can tow up to 9,100 pounds when properly equipped.

Safety

The 2014 Nissan Armada comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat active head restraints. Rear parking sensors are standard on all 2014 Armadas, while front parking sensors come on the top Platinum trim level. A rearview camera is optional on the base SV with two-wheel drive and comes standard on everything else.

Driving

Piloting the 2014 Nissan Armada is about what you'd expect from an old-school SUV. The 5.6-liter V8 engine delivers beefy performance with brisk acceleration and ample passing/merging power. Fuel economy, however, can be downright abysmal.

The Armada's ride quality is generally good on pristine roads, but it deteriorates quickly over broken pavement, where's it at a significant disadvantage compared with sport-utility vehicles like the smoother-riding Toyota Sequoia. Handling is ponderous with the Nissan's supersize dimensions, and its heavily weighted steering makes it a handful in tight spaces. Granted, all full-size SUVs suffer from these same ills to one degree or another, and that's why we encourage shoppers who don't need huge towing capacity to opt for a large crossover that's both easier to drive and more fuel-efficient.

Interior

The 2014 Nissan Armada offers an eight-passenger cabin that's attractive and well put together. Gauges and controls are logically arranged and intuitive, though Platinum models equipped with the navigation system have an overload of buttons.

Seat comfort for both front and second-row passengers is quite good. There's plenty of head- and legroom with either the 40/20/40-split second-row bench or the Platinum model's optional twin captain's chairs (which drop seating capacity to seven). However, the 60/40-split third-row seat is a little short on legroom compared with the third-row accommodations in other large SUVs.

Folding down all those rear seats gives the Armada a healthy 97 cubic feet of cargo space. While this number may sound impressive, it's actually 11-23 fewer cubic feet than you'll find in the Nissan's rivals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Nissan Armada.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Perfect Options
nutfarmer,01/29/2014
I actually use the features of a large SUV. I frequently use seating for 8 so a 2nd row bench seat was a must have feature. Leather seats and DVs were a required luxury. In addition I wanted actual tires, not the wagon wheels that new SUVs come equipped with recently. Believe it or not, that is a very difficult combination to find in today's market. I was surprised to find the luxury and utility combination I needed in the Nissan Armada. Glad I did. Very nice running, powerful, luxurious and filled with usable technology. All seats are comfortable with good legroom. Whole family loves it on the highway, dirt roads and around town. Price is very good for the group.
Absolutely in love with my BEAST
cmt1,05/14/2016
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I stepped up from my honda pilot and purchased this beast. I love it. I have the blue one. Very pretty color. I purchased this certified used. I love the comfort. More comfortable than my couch. I love the ease of getting in and out including the 3rd row. I pull a small trailer with it with 4 wheelers. I would have never done that with the honda. The honda pilot was very difficult to get into the 3rd row. This one is perfect. I have never never been so pleased with a vehicle before. I did not think I would like it because of it's size. Then I drove it. WOW. Reviews read that it gets poor gas mileage. My honda averaged 18-19 mpg. This is a much bigger vehicle v8 pulling a trailer up and down country road hills of Hocking Hills, Ohio and it averages 15.6mpg. So tell me, how is that considered poor mileage? One thing I would recommend.... When you get into the third row, you step where the second row seats sit, there is no floor mat there. I purchased my mats from weather tec because the third row mat goes under the second row seats. Now if you want a review on my weather tec mats, second row doesn't fit or look good. Front and third row are great. Every single person that has been in my beast absolutely loves it. Just as I do. Of course, they don't get to drive it. I used to be a nervous freeway driver (especially beside a semi) that is no longer the case. I love sitting up high. The only issue that I have had is with the window seals. The seals at the bottom of the windshield have both needed to be re-glued. I love my beast. I have had this vehicle for a year now. I am still in love!
Nice SUV, Very roomy and comfortable drive
tropo,07/04/2014
Got the truck from CarMax Nissan in MD. The truck is very comfortable to drive, and very roomy inside.
See all 3 reviews of the 2014 Nissan Armada
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2014 Nissan Armada features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Nissan Armada

Used 2014 Nissan Armada Overview

The Used 2014 Nissan Armada is offered in the following submodels: Armada SUV. Available styles include Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Nissan Armada?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Nissan Armada trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Nissan Armada Platinum is priced between $17,995 and$24,990 with odometer readings between 69827 and124705 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Armada SV is priced between $18,990 and$18,990 with odometer readings between 83312 and83312 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Nissan Armadas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Nissan Armada for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2014 Armadas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,995 and mileage as low as 69827 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Nissan Armada.

Can't find a used 2014 Nissan Armadas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Armada for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,772.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,975.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Armada for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,552.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,533.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Nissan Armada?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Armada lease specials

Related Used 2014 Nissan Armada info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles