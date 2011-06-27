Vehicle overview

Looking to capitalize on America's love of super-sized SUVs, Nissan introduced its burly Armada four years ago to battle the popular domestic stalwarts. With its powerful V8 engine, roomy cabin and generous towing capacity, the Armada won over plenty of fans. We were not, however, fans of its cabin décor, which consisted of too many square feet of hard plastic panels.

Thankfully, the 2008 Nissan Armada sees some improvement in this area. A newly sculpted dash features a 7-inch color display, while more soft-touch material and wood-tone accents (in the LE trim) add inviting warmth. These accoutrements are more in keeping with the Armada's emphasis on passenger comfort, as its first- and second-row legroom beats rivals such as the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia. Only the Ford has more third-row room thanks to its lower floor, but it falls behind the Armada in off-road capability.

Strong performance is afforded by the Armada's 5.6-liter, 317-horsepower V8. In addition to brisk acceleration around town and prodigious passing power, the 5.6 allows a 9,100-pound tow rating. We've driven the Armada with and without a trailer and were very impressed by its stamina when hitched up.

Certainly, the 2008 Nissan Armada is roomy and capable whether towing a heavy trailer or getting the whole family to a campsite, and it remains a good choice for those who plan on making the most of its capacities. But unless you regularly haul around trailers the size of a condo or chauffeur your kid's little league team, you may want to consider the Armada's competitors. Rivals such as the Chevrolet Tahoe are more manageable in tight spaces, offer more comfortable seats, have higher-grade cabin materials and provide a better overall ride quality.