Consumer Rating
(47)
2008 Nissan Armada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 performance, plenty of room in all three rows, fold-flat third-row seat, very capable in towing and off-road situations.
  • Still some subpar interior materials, less cargo space than competitors, poor fuel economy, less than ideal ride quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're going to utilize its strengths, the 2008 Nissan Armada is an excellent choice for a full-size SUV. Otherwise, some competing vehicles might serve you better.

Vehicle overview

Looking to capitalize on America's love of super-sized SUVs, Nissan introduced its burly Armada four years ago to battle the popular domestic stalwarts. With its powerful V8 engine, roomy cabin and generous towing capacity, the Armada won over plenty of fans. We were not, however, fans of its cabin décor, which consisted of too many square feet of hard plastic panels.

Thankfully, the 2008 Nissan Armada sees some improvement in this area. A newly sculpted dash features a 7-inch color display, while more soft-touch material and wood-tone accents (in the LE trim) add inviting warmth. These accoutrements are more in keeping with the Armada's emphasis on passenger comfort, as its first- and second-row legroom beats rivals such as the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia. Only the Ford has more third-row room thanks to its lower floor, but it falls behind the Armada in off-road capability.

Strong performance is afforded by the Armada's 5.6-liter, 317-horsepower V8. In addition to brisk acceleration around town and prodigious passing power, the 5.6 allows a 9,100-pound tow rating. We've driven the Armada with and without a trailer and were very impressed by its stamina when hitched up.

Certainly, the 2008 Nissan Armada is roomy and capable whether towing a heavy trailer or getting the whole family to a campsite, and it remains a good choice for those who plan on making the most of its capacities. But unless you regularly haul around trailers the size of a condo or chauffeur your kid's little league team, you may want to consider the Armada's competitors. Rivals such as the Chevrolet Tahoe are more manageable in tight spaces, offer more comfortable seats, have higher-grade cabin materials and provide a better overall ride quality.

2008 Nissan Armada models

The 2008 Nissan Armada is a large SUV that's offered in SE and LE trim levels. The SE is the base trim and comes with seating for eight, 18-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, a power driver seat, dual-zone climate control (with controls for the front and rear), an eight-speaker sound system with a CD changer and an MP3 input jack, power-adjustable pedals and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Step up to the LE and you get 20-inch alloy wheels, keyless starting, a power liftgate, a rearview monitor, leather upholstery, heated front seats (with power adjustments for the front passenger and memory settings for the driver), second-row captain's chairs and an upgraded 265-watt, 10-speaker Bose sound system with satellite radio.

Many of the LE's features are available as options on the SE. Other options, depending on the trim, include second-row captain's chairs (dropping seating capacity to seven), a power-fold feature for the third-row seat, Bluetooth connectivity, auto-dimming side mirrors, a new navigation system that can also store digital music on its 9.3GB hard drive, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, satellite radio and a sunroof.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Nissan Armada gets a number of updates, including a new grille and headlights, a restyled cabin with a more luxurious ambiance, and a number of high-tech features. The latter include keyless starting, Bluetooth capability and a navigation system with a hard drive that allows 9GB of storage for music files.

Performance & mpg

Powering all 2008 Nissan Armadas is a 5.6-liter V8 that pumps out 317 hp and 385 pound-feet of torque, and a flexible-fuel version is available. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard, and both trims are available with two- or four-wheel drive. With either drive setup, fuel economy is below average for a large SUV. EPA estimates for 2008 4WD models are 13 mpg city/18 mpg highway. At least the Armada provides plenty of towing capacity; properly equipped, it can lug 9,100 pounds.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), stability control, front-seat active head restraints, rear parking sensors and side curtain airbags that protect all three rows of passengers are standard on all Armadas. Front-seat side airbags are optional on the SE and standard on the LE. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration frontal-impact crash tests, the 2008 Nissan Armada scored four stars for driver protection and a perfect five stars for passenger protection.

Driving

While the powerful V8 makes the 2008 Nissan Armada feel light on its feet when accelerating off the line and on the highway, the massive girth of this truck is obvious when cornering or coming to an abrupt stop. Ride quality is generally smooth and comfortable, though larger pavement imperfections can send quite a jolt through the steering wheel and cabin. Parking a vehicle this large in crowded city streets and parking lots can be a hassle, though opting for the rear camera somewhat eases the process.

Interior

Responding to sharp criticism about the Armada's abundant plastic cabin trim, Nissan stepped up its efforts in this area for 2008. A redesigned dash and door panels feature more soft-touch material and wood-tone accents. Although it's much more inviting than before, the Armada's interior still lags behind the solidly executed examples set by General Motors in its Tahoe and Yukon utes. There are plenty of storage cubbies all about, even overhead, making life easier on long trips with the kiddies.

Thanks to three-passenger benches in both the second and third row, both trim levels of the Armada seat eight. If you check off the no-cost option for second-row captain's chairs in the LE, your Armada will seat seven. Those second and third rows are split and easy to fold flat, allowing one to optimize most any combination of people and cargo. Folks who frequently purchase 10-pound boxes of cereal and 100-roll packages of toilet paper should know that with both rows folded down, maximum cargo capacity stands at 97 cubic feet, which rates about 10 cubes less than the Armada's domestic rivals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Nissan Armada.

5(87%)
4(9%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One of the best purchases I've made!
gs451,12/28/2010
Two years ago, I had been off of a my Lexus GX lease and wanted something bigger. I was interested in the new However, I just happened to stop by the Nissan dealer to look at the Pathfinder and fell in love with the Armada. It has everything that is needed in a vehicle of its caliber. The rear parking sonar is standard on the Armada while toptional on other large SUV's (should be standard on every large car for safety reasons). But it's been a true gem to drive and very reliable. Lease is about to end soon so I am looking into getting another Armada.I would definitely recommend this car to anyone looking for an SUV. Poor gas mileage, but it is reliable, safe and has good resale value later.
Love my 08 want a 2010
RECHELLE ,08/01/2010
I love my 08 armada, went from a 06 Toyota 4-runner to the armada for more room, 3rd row seating, & better ride. Discovered that it drove a lot better by 100%. We had no children at the time of purchase but had 3 dogs. Great family vehicle for evacuations from Louisiana & vacations, dogs love it. Didn't buy extended warranty at time of purchase because wasn't sure if I'd be satisfied & keep it past 3 years/36,000 mile warranty. Now after 2 years & 4 months & over 31,000 miles with now 4 dogs & 1st baby on the way any day now I'm ready for a 2010 with extended warranty this time. We looked at the Yukon & Tahoe but the seats don't fold down into the floor to make the back completely even.
Stop Looking, This is it!!
Chris,03/03/2008
After some long thought I chose the Armada over a Tahoe. After owning a week I wonder why I ever cosidered a Tahoe. Fully loaded this baby comes with options that would have cost $5000 more than a Tahoe. Everything fits perfect, rides better than our Suburban, has more power. My only problem is why I did not buy one sooner.
Great Truck
edmercedes,06/23/2007
Love the space, great improvement from the 04 ride, not as bumpy, a more plush drive. Still drives like an SUV but does not rattle as much as the earlier models. Great improvements on the panels and quality of materials. Being a previous owner of the 04 and 05 models I can assure you this is a great improvement. Love the ride. Love my truck!
See all 47 reviews of the 2008 Nissan Armada
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2008 Nissan Armada Overview

The Used 2008 Nissan Armada is offered in the following submodels: Armada SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and SE FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

