Used 2018 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me
2,050 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 11,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,995$5,863 Below Market
- 42,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,990$4,297 Below Market
- 41,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,691$6,309 Below Market
- 47,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,685$5,644 Below Market
- 51,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,490$4,797 Below Market
- 39,628 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$28,285$3,048 Below Market
- 21,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,940$3,516 Below Market
- 35,579 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,995$2,808 Below Market
- 27,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$30,888$4,072 Below Market
- 41,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$30,991
- 35,522 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$27,891$3,845 Below Market
- certified
2018 Nissan Armada SL23,318 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,992$3,247 Below Market
- certified
2018 Nissan Armada SL37,224 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,500$2,928 Below Market
- 27,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$38,870$3,948 Below Market
- 16,901 miles
$40,500$5,231 Below Market
- 38,702 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$27,998$3,443 Below Market
- certified
2018 Nissan Armada SV55,319 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,703$2,751 Below Market
- 40,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,997$2,034 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Armada searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Armada
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Armada
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.622 Reviews
Report abuse
Lisa,04/28/2018
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
I/we have owned several nice SUV's including a '12 Ford Expedition, '14 Cadillac Escalade, '14 M-B ML550, '15 Explorer Sport as well as a Limited (also a '15) We trade cars frequently obviously and this is a tie for me with the ML550 (which by the way, used MORE gas and only 93 octane.) I love the power the Armada has and I really love the look of the interior. I was shopping the '18 Expedition and '18 Tahoe LTZ (What a boring interior for those dollars!) I previously owned a 2011 Tahoe and didn't care for it but was considering it anyway. What really sold me on the Armada is the torque and horsepower along with the outside restyling and posh looking interior. The 0-60 time on this vehicle is faster than most cars! It makes me feel as if the people who purchased the Infinity for 10K more kind of over-paid since it is essentially the same vehicle with a few more tech and luxury changes that I can live without. Additionally, it drives like it is smaller than it is. I have only had mine for 3 weeks and haven't had any problems. I am just over the initial break-in period (per the manual) of 1200 miles and I am averaging 16.3 mpg. Believe me, I am not a slow driver but by the same token I am not stomping the gas to leave every stop light; but I want to! The sound it makes! Sigh. Nissan makes a lot of these vehicles and like all makes, there are going to be "lemons" produced and someone is going to get them. As far as I'm concerned though, overall the Armada is a fantastic buy for a large SUV.
Related Nissan Armada info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV200 Brooklyn NY
- Used Nissan Titan XD Raleigh NC
- Used Nissan NV Cargo Rockville MD
- Used Nissan Kicks Alexandria VA
- Used Nissan Cube Mesa AZ
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Wilmington DE
- Used Nissan Armada Nashua NH
- Used Nissan Kicks Stockton CA
- Used Nissan NV200 New York NY
- Used Nissan Cube Detroit MI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Sentra 2012 Saint Louis MO
- Used Nissan NV200 2018 Alexandria VA
- Used Nissan Rogue 2016 Philadelphia PA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5