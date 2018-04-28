Used 2018 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me

I/we have owned several nice SUV's including a '12 Ford Expedition, '14 Cadillac Escalade, '14 M-B ML550, '15 Explorer Sport as well as a Limited (also a '15) We trade cars frequently obviously and this is a tie for me with the ML550 (which by the way, used MORE gas and only 93 octane.) I love the power the Armada has and I really love the look of the interior. I was shopping the '18 Expedition and '18 Tahoe LTZ (What a boring interior for those dollars!) I previously owned a 2011 Tahoe and didn't care for it but was considering it anyway. What really sold me on the Armada is the torque and horsepower along with the outside restyling and posh looking interior. The 0-60 time on this vehicle is faster than most cars! It makes me feel as if the people who purchased the Infinity for 10K more kind of over-paid since it is essentially the same vehicle with a few more tech and luxury changes that I can live without. Additionally, it drives like it is smaller than it is. I have only had mine for 3 weeks and haven't had any problems. I am just over the initial break-in period (per the manual) of 1200 miles and I am averaging 16.3 mpg. Believe me, I am not a slow driver but by the same token I am not stomping the gas to leave every stop light; but I want to! The sound it makes! Sigh. Nissan makes a lot of these vehicles and like all makes, there are going to be "lemons" produced and someone is going to get them. As far as I'm concerned though, overall the Armada is a fantastic buy for a large SUV.

Read more