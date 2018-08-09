Used 2010 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me

2,050 listings
Armada Reviews & Specs
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Titanium in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Titanium

    137,123 miles
    Great Deal

    $10,950

    $682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Platinum

    155,724 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,000

    $983 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada SE in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada SE

    136,605 miles

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada SE in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada SE

    93,409 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $14,950

    $2,133 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada SE in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada SE

    135,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,995

    $2,079 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Titanium in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Titanium

    55,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $13,995

    $558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum in White
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Platinum

    90,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,777

    $422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Platinum

    124,847 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,999

    $241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Titanium in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Titanium

    139,471 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,950

    $279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Platinum

    165,791 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,971

    $466 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Platinum

    164,464 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum in Orange
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Platinum

    93,327 miles

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Titanium in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Titanium

    133,077 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,512

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Platinum

    97,291 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,975

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada SE in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada SE

    97,313 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,480

    $211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Platinum

    172,699 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,975

    $231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada SE in Orange
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada SE

    130,652 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Titanium in Orange
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Titanium

    110,342 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,844

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Armada

Overall Consumer Rating
4.726 Reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (8%)
My second armada
duckman,11/17/2010
This is my second armada i also owned a 2005 se i love the power and reliability we use ours to tow a travel trailer extensively the self leveling rear end never gave us a problem and the power this unit has a fully loaded 29' trailer fells like your not pulling any thing i've owned fordm Chevy and dodge you can keep em these are in my opinion the most comfortable, powerful,and reliable suv/truck 4x4 on the market.
