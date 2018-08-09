Used 2010 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me

Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota

Armadas have come a long way since Spain`s failed naval invasion of England in 1588, and the 2010 Nissan Armada is no exception. Like most modern armadas, Nissan`s is far swifter than any galleon of yore, and it guzzles a lot of fuel in the process. In today`s marketplace, the Nissan Armada plays the pirate`s role, seeking to swipe some full-size SUV booty from the familiar domestic players in this gas-swilling segment. This U.S.-built Japanese behemoth is plenty capable, but it`s been around for awhile, so newer rivals may be better choices. The Armada was introduced for the 2004 model year, back when disposable income was plentiful, gas was cheap and environmental concerns were on the back burner. Sales in this segment have sunk since then, but if you`re among the dwindling number of consumers who require a full-size SUV`s services, there`s still a lot to like about the Armada despite this three-row SUV`s advancing age. Based on the Titan pickup, the Armada has the same rugged body-on-frame construction as its competitors, and it also has a pleasant interior that`s a cut above the norm for this segment. Unlike most of its rivals, the 2010 Nissan Armada is only available with one engine, a 5.6-liter V8 that pumps out 317 horsepower. Nonetheless, that`s enough to give the Armada brisk acceleration around town and ample passing power on the highway, as well as a 9,100-pound tow rating when properly equipped. We`ve driven the Armada both with and without a trailer, and we were impressed with its capable all-around performance. The 2010 Nissan Armada is a large SUV offered in SE, Titanium and Platinum trim levels with standard eight-person seating capacity. The base level SE comes well-equipped with 18-inch wheels, side-step rails, rear parking assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear climate controls, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals. Also standard is an eight-speaker stereo with an in-dash six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack. The Titanium Edition includes an auto-leveling rear air suspension, tow package (available on SE), foglights, keyless entry/ignition, leather upholstery, a power-folding third-row seat, a back-up camera, Bluetooth and an 11-speaker Bose audio system. The Platinum Edition adds front parking sensors, a power rear liftgate, a sunroof, dual power-folding mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel, driver memory functions, a DVD entertainment system and a navigation system with real-time traffic and a 9.3-gigabyte hard drive with music storage. Options on the SE include a power-folding third-row seat and a Driver Package that adds many of the LE`s extra features. Second-row captain`s chairs are available on the Platinum model as a replacement for the standard bench. The DVD entertainment system is a stand-alone option on lower trims.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AA0NC8AN606456

Stock: 10925

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020