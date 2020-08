Used 2010 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me

Schaumburg Honda - Schaumburg / Illinois

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2010 Nissan 4WD Armada Titanium Lakeshore Slate 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 13417 miles below market average! With some available options like 12 Speakers, 20" x 8.0JJ 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.357 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/In Dash 6CD/MP3 Capability, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada Titanium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AA0NC6AN616953

Stock: 92137B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020