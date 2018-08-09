Used 2010 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me
- 137,123 milesGreat Deal
$10,950$682 Below Market
Schaumburg Honda - Schaumburg / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2010 Nissan 4WD Armada Titanium Lakeshore Slate 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 13417 miles below market average! With some available options like 12 Speakers, 20" x 8.0JJ 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.357 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/In Dash 6CD/MP3 Capability, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. At Schaumburg Honda Automobiles we have the perfect Honda for you. It doesnâ t matter if you are from Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Skokie, or any part of Northeastern Illinois, we have just the Honda vehicle that you are looking for. New Honda, Used, Preowned, Certified. We have cars under 10k and some under 5k.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada Titanium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC6AN616953
Stock: 92137B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 155,724 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,000$983 Below Market
Dan Deery Toyota - Cedar Falls / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NE1AN611631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,605 miles
$11,500
Honda of Princeton - Princeton / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. 2010 Nissan Armada ONE OWNER, Armada SE, 4D Sport Utility, 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V Endurance, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Silver Lightning Metallic, Charcoal w/Luxury Cloth Seat Trim.Come in to Honda of Princeton for a no-obligation test drive! We are taking full precautions for the safety of our customers and employees by making sure vehicles are wiped down before and after a test drive so you are comfortable knowing we are making buying a vehicle, safe, fun and fast! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2837 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NCXAN622948
Stock: S200169AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 93,409 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$14,950$2,133 Below Market
Sheehy Ford Springfield - Springfield / Virginia
2010 NISSAN ARMADA PLATINUM, BACKUP CAMERA,, POWER MOONROOF,, HEATED FRONT SEATS,, REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM,, CLEAN CARFAX WITH SERVICE RECORDS,, LEATHER INTERIOR,, POWER DRIVER SEAT,, SHEEHY VALUE CERTIFIED WITH 1 MONTH 1,000 MILE WARRANTY,, 4 WHEEL DRIVE,, LOCAL TRADE-IN HERE AT SHEEHY,.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC9AN616672
Stock: GA03419A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 135,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,995$2,079 Below Market
Sheehy Nissan of Waldorf - Waldorf / Maryland
NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO, POWER MOONROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, Captain Seat Package, Navigation System.Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy Nissan of Waldorf only! All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- It’s Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass Maryland inspection. See Sheehy Nissan of Waldorf for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations. Call (301) 843-5300 to find out more about this car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC2AN603150
Stock: KP8246A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 55,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$13,995$558 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada Titanium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0NC9AN621682
Stock: 621682A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,777$422 Below Market
Moses Honda - Huntington / West Virginia
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.Armada Platinum, 4D Sport Utility, 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V Endurance, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Blizzard.Odometer is 46823 miles below market average!Moses Auto Group utilizes "MARKET VALUE PRICING" on all the vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time market data to ensure that all our customers enjoy a hassle-free buying experience and the best value possible. That, along with the largest selection of over 3500 quality cars, trucks, and SUVs in the tristate WV, KY, and OH area (as well as the surrounding cities of Charleston, Huntington, and Morgantown), has our loyal client base coming back again and again. Come to Moses today and experience the car-buying process as it should be- Driven By You.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NE2AN604428
Stock: H20487AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 124,847 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$11,999$241 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum Sport Utility 4DNAVIGATION SYSTEM! DVD SYSTEM! DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! AWD! 3RD ROW SEATS!2010 Nissan Armada is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. 'The 2010 Nissan Armada remains a solid full-size SUV entering its seventh year of production, but newer rivals from Toyota and GM deserve close looks as well.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Capable V8 performance in any situation - roomy seating in all three rows - fold-flat third-row seat - generally high interior quality.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC6AN614443
Stock: 11-3717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,471 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,950$279 Below Market
Churchland Auto And Truck - Portsmouth / Virginia
This Armada we have here at CHURCHLAND AUTO AND TRUCK is in excellent condition and runs terrific. It is clean, has the Titanium Package, with leather, Sunroof, 3rd Row seating, Rear Entertainment, and alloy wheels. This package includes all of the standard power equipment. The SUV comes with a 3000 mile warranty, but ask about the 5 year policy that is available. Call the office for details. Driver Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Air Conditioning, Passenger Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Tinted Glass, Tilt Wheel, Titanium Package, Leather, Sunroof, Rear Entertainment, Alloy wheels. WARRANTIES are available for all makes and models under 200K miles, for up to 5 YEARS or unlimited MILES. There are many warranty companies we work with. Choose the best one for your vehicle. We believe the used car buyer is just as important as the new car buyer, and we are determined to give each customer the finest quality vehicle at the best possible price. CHURCHLAND AUTO has a large family of customers who return because they know that integrity, and assurance of quality are passwords here. CARFAX reports are available upon request. Comments DMV fees such as taxes, title, tags, registration and processing fee are not included in the sale price. Depending on the age of the vehicle, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Disclaimer Price excludes processing fee and freight or destination charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada Titanium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC1AN613703
Stock: 6038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,791 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,971$466 Below Market
OpenSource Autos - Mission / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0NC9AN603022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,464 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
Armadas have come a long way since Spain`s failed naval invasion of England in 1588, and the 2010 Nissan Armada is no exception. Like most modern armadas, Nissan`s is far swifter than any galleon of yore, and it guzzles a lot of fuel in the process. In today`s marketplace, the Nissan Armada plays the pirate`s role, seeking to swipe some full-size SUV booty from the familiar domestic players in this gas-swilling segment. This U.S.-built Japanese behemoth is plenty capable, but it`s been around for awhile, so newer rivals may be better choices. The Armada was introduced for the 2004 model year, back when disposable income was plentiful, gas was cheap and environmental concerns were on the back burner. Sales in this segment have sunk since then, but if you`re among the dwindling number of consumers who require a full-size SUV`s services, there`s still a lot to like about the Armada despite this three-row SUV`s advancing age. Based on the Titan pickup, the Armada has the same rugged body-on-frame construction as its competitors, and it also has a pleasant interior that`s a cut above the norm for this segment. Unlike most of its rivals, the 2010 Nissan Armada is only available with one engine, a 5.6-liter V8 that pumps out 317 horsepower. Nonetheless, that`s enough to give the Armada brisk acceleration around town and ample passing power on the highway, as well as a 9,100-pound tow rating when properly equipped. We`ve driven the Armada both with and without a trailer, and we were impressed with its capable all-around performance. The 2010 Nissan Armada is a large SUV offered in SE, Titanium and Platinum trim levels with standard eight-person seating capacity. The base level SE comes well-equipped with 18-inch wheels, side-step rails, rear parking assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear climate controls, an eight-way power driver seat, a tilt steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals. Also standard is an eight-speaker stereo with an in-dash six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack. The Titanium Edition includes an auto-leveling rear air suspension, tow package (available on SE), foglights, keyless entry/ignition, leather upholstery, a power-folding third-row seat, a back-up camera, Bluetooth and an 11-speaker Bose audio system. The Platinum Edition adds front parking sensors, a power rear liftgate, a sunroof, dual power-folding mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel, driver memory functions, a DVD entertainment system and a navigation system with real-time traffic and a 9.3-gigabyte hard drive with music storage. Options on the SE include a power-folding third-row seat and a Driver Package that adds many of the LE`s extra features. Second-row captain`s chairs are available on the Platinum model as a replacement for the standard bench. The DVD entertainment system is a stand-alone option on lower trims.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC8AN606456
Stock: 10925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 93,327 miles
$18,998
CarMax Sacramento South - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Sacramento / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NCXAN621458
Stock: 19376924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,512
CW Clarke Auto Sales - Gloucester / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada Titanium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC0AN603647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,291 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Our 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum 4X2 in Lakeshore Slate is just the one you're looking for. Powered by a 5.6 Liter V8 with 317hp mated with a durable 5 Speed Automatic transmission for impressive towing and passing. This Rear Wheel Drive Nissan SUV is just waiting to hook up your big toys and take them to your favorite location, plus, you'll be elated to hear can still earn near 18mpg on the open road! The exterior of our Platinum is enhanced by running boards, a tow package, roof rails, and great-looking alloy wheels. Our top-of-the-line Platinum trim includes plenty of luxurious features to keep you and the family happy! Slide into the heated leather front seats, grip the heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and hit the open road. The premium sound system will play all the rocking tunes you love! Plus, with a rear DVD player, the passengers will be entertained while you take the commute across town. Once you know that Nissan has loaded this Armada with safety features, you will agree there's an open road calling your name. A backup camera, tire-pressure monitor, LATCH, four-wheel ABS, and a fleet of advanced airbags are on your team. Drive our Armada Platinum, and you'll discover a level of quiet strength and refinement you haven't experienced before! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0ND3AN615532
Stock: 18786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 97,313 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$12,480$211 Below Market
Baglier Buick GMC - Butler / Pennsylvania
Located at Baglier Buick GMC. Need more Photos? Maybe an HD Video Walkaround? Just Ask.. We will be happy to provide them for you.. WE ARE DEALING!!! WE LOVE TRADES!!! EMAIL OR CALL US NOW!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! We include a Baglier Buyers Program on every vehicle purchased. FREE Lifetime State Inspections - with the purchase of a New or Pre-Owned Vehicle! FREE Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection with any Service Visit! FREE Oil Change with the purchase of any New Vehicle! FREE Loaner Car Program for any Service needs! FREE Car Wash with any service or body shop visit. Good with the Purchase of any New or Pre-Owned Vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC3AN610642
Stock: 20G115A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 172,699 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,975$231 Below Market
West Motor - Preston / Idaho
Clean Title. Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Climb inside the 2010 Nissan Armada! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! Nissan infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: skid plates, adjustable pedals, and remote keyless entry. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0NE9AN611400
Stock: 611400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 130,652 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,988
Bob Boyd Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lancaster / Ohio
2010 Tuscan Sun Metallic Nissan Armada SE This Nissan Armada has many features and is well equipped including, 4WD, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 12 Speakers, 2.937 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Cloth Seat Trim, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/In Dash 6CD/MP3 Capability, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4WD, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Proudly Serving: Dublin, Columbus, Westerville, Chillicothe, Dayton, Zenia, Springfield, Wilmington, Beavercreek, Marysville, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Lancaster, West Jefferson, Grove City, and all of greater Ohio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AA0NC7AN614645
Stock: C29276A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 110,342 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,844
Tim Dahle Nissan Southtowne - South Jordan / Utah
Text Heather with any questions you have at 801-997-1030 THINK WORRY FREE THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **VEHICLE HAS PASSED A 156 POINT INSPECTION **7 DAY EXCHANGE **FREE LOANER CAR WHILE CAR IS SERVICED **FREE CAR WASHES FOR THE TIME YOU OWN VEHICLE **FINANCING AVAILABLE.WHEN YOU THINK PRE-OWNED THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **801-495-3800 **11155 SOUTH JORDAN GATEWAY BLVD JUST OFF THE 114TH SOUTH EXIT OFF I-15 FREEWAY **CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY 801-495-3800 **SEE US AT TIMDAHLESOUTHTOWNE.COM *Must finance with dealer*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Armada Titanium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1BA0NC2AN613925
Stock: 65523A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Armada
- 5(73%)
- 4(19%)
- 3(8%)
