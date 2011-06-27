Vehicle overview

It's pretty common to hear large vehicles referred to using nautical euphemisms like "boats" or "barges." Well, the folks at Nissan took that notion one step further by naming their full-size SUV after an entire fleet of ships.

Pleasingly, the 2011 Nissan Armada actually does a respectable job of living up to the power and capability its name calls to mind. While the once class-leading 317-horsepower V8 under the hood no longer outguns its competitors, it still provides more than enough acceleration to leave slower traffic in its wake. It also gives Nissan's SUV flagship an impressive towing capacity of 9,100 pounds. Inside, the Armada offers abundant room and comfortable accommodations for eight passengers.

Even with these strengths, though, the Armada isn't our top pick for a traditional full-size SUV. Other heavies in the segment, including the 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, 2011 Ford Expedition and 2011 Toyota Sequoia, best the big Nissan in both third-row legroom and total cargo capacity. And if you're not regularly going to be using the Armada for towing heavy loads, a large crossover such as the 2011 Ford Flex, 2011 GMC Acadia or Mazda CX-9 is going to be a better choice thanks to superior carlike dynamics and better fuel economy. An Armada it might be, but this big Nissan has its better days behind it.