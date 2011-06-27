Vehicle overview

The bigger its scale, the better we Americans are at crafting the product. It's no surprise that this country is the birthplace of super-size fries, Texas hair and, well, Texas.

Given this logic, it makes perfect sense that the U.S. has long been the dominant force in the full-size SUV segment. This category was founded by domestic marques, and for years, homegrown nameplates were the only option for buyers seeking a sport-utility vehicle endowed with king-size brawn. Toyota was the first foreign brand to penetrate the ranks, back in model-year 2001. Nissan followed suit in model-year 2004, with the introduction of the Pathfinder Armada SUV.

Nissan's largest SUV, now known simply as the Armada, is as big as the big boys when it comes to power and size. The 2007 Nissan Armada boasts truly spacious accommodations for its passengers, offering more first- and second-row legroom than the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition or Toyota Sequoia. The Ford boasts more third-row room by virtue of its lower floor, but at the expense of off-road capability -- which happens to be one of the Armada's strengths.

Acceleration is another of its strengths, as Nissan's hauler is motivated by a stout 5.6-liter V8 good for 317 horsepower. The engine moves the Armada off the line with authority and gives the SUV a 9,100-pound tow rating. Not only is this one of the top numbers in the full-size class, our experience has shown that the V8 has impressive stamina in towing situations.

As roomy and capable as the 2007 Nissan Armada is, it's not the most practical of the full-size SUVs to drive on an everyday basis. For families who make only occasional use of the third-row seat, the Tahoe and Sequoia offer superior seat comfort, higher-quality cabin materials, more cargo space and easier maneuverability in tight spaces. If you really do need a vehicle that can accommodate your family of six or seven and tow a boat with ease, by all means make a beeline for the rugged Armada. But if your requirements aren't quite so extreme, we think one of its competitors might suit you better.