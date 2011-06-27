  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(31)
Appraise this car

2007 Nissan Armada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy accommodations in all three rows, muscular V8 engine, fold-flat third-row seat, well suited for towing and off-road use.
  • Some cut-rate cabin materials, less cargo space than competitors, poor fuel economy, cumbersome to park.
List Price Range
$6,900 - $8,499
Used Armada for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although competitors offer more cargo capacity and, in some cases, better interior materials, the 2007 Nissan Armada is a strong candidate for buyers seeking a large SUV that can comfortably seat six to eight passengers and tow a boat or travel trailer with ease.

Vehicle overview

The bigger its scale, the better we Americans are at crafting the product. It's no surprise that this country is the birthplace of super-size fries, Texas hair and, well, Texas.

Given this logic, it makes perfect sense that the U.S. has long been the dominant force in the full-size SUV segment. This category was founded by domestic marques, and for years, homegrown nameplates were the only option for buyers seeking a sport-utility vehicle endowed with king-size brawn. Toyota was the first foreign brand to penetrate the ranks, back in model-year 2001. Nissan followed suit in model-year 2004, with the introduction of the Pathfinder Armada SUV.

Nissan's largest SUV, now known simply as the Armada, is as big as the big boys when it comes to power and size. The 2007 Nissan Armada boasts truly spacious accommodations for its passengers, offering more first- and second-row legroom than the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition or Toyota Sequoia. The Ford boasts more third-row room by virtue of its lower floor, but at the expense of off-road capability -- which happens to be one of the Armada's strengths.

Acceleration is another of its strengths, as Nissan's hauler is motivated by a stout 5.6-liter V8 good for 317 horsepower. The engine moves the Armada off the line with authority and gives the SUV a 9,100-pound tow rating. Not only is this one of the top numbers in the full-size class, our experience has shown that the V8 has impressive stamina in towing situations.

As roomy and capable as the 2007 Nissan Armada is, it's not the most practical of the full-size SUVs to drive on an everyday basis. For families who make only occasional use of the third-row seat, the Tahoe and Sequoia offer superior seat comfort, higher-quality cabin materials, more cargo space and easier maneuverability in tight spaces. If you really do need a vehicle that can accommodate your family of six or seven and tow a boat with ease, by all means make a beeline for the rugged Armada. But if your requirements aren't quite so extreme, we think one of its competitors might suit you better.

2007 Nissan Armada models

A large SUV, the 2007 Nissan Armada is offered in SE and LE trim levels. Choose the base SE and you'll get an eight-passenger vehicle with standard 18-inch alloy wheels; an eight-way power driver seat; a reclining second-row bench seat; dual-zone climate control (with controls for the front and rear); an eight-speaker sound system with an in-dash CD changer and an MP3 player input jack; power-adjustable pedals; full power accessories; and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Move up to the Armada LE and you get a power liftgate; foglights; heated leather seats with power adjustments for the front passenger and memory settings for the driver; second-row captain's chairs; and an upgraded 265-watt, 10-speaker Bose sound system.

The power liftgate, leather upholstery and Bose audio system are available as options on the SE. The LE's options list includes 18-inch chrome wheels and a navigation system. A DVD entertainment system, satellite radio (XM or Sirius) and a sunroof are optional on both trims.

2007 Highlights

For 2007, the Nissan Armada's 5.6-liter V8 has been re-rated at 317 hp and 385 pound-feet, though actual performance is unchanged. The V8 also has a flex-fuel feature this year, allowing it to run on either gasoline or E85 (an 85-percent ethanol/15-percent gasoline blend).

Performance & mpg

All Nissan Armadas come with a 5.6-liter V8 capable of 317 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard, and both trims are available with two- or four-wheel drive. Four-wheel-drive models use a full-time system with a push-button transfer case. Properly equipped, the Armada can tow 9,100 pounds. Fuel economy rates 13 mpg in the city and 18-19 mpg on the highway.

Safety

Standard on the 2007 Nissan Armada are antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat active head restraints, rear parking sensors and side curtain airbags that protect all three rows of passengers. Seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants are optional on the SE and standard on the LE. In NHTSA frontal-impact crash tests, the Armada scored four stars for driver protection and a perfect five stars for passenger protection.

Driving

While the powerful V8 makes the Armada feel light on its feet when accelerating off the line and on the highway, the massive girth of this truck is obvious when cornering or coming to an abrupt stop. Still, ride quality is smooth and comfortable, and the well-weighted steering makes the full-size Nissan SUV easy enough to maneuver in everyday driving situations. The big V8 has a nice throaty rumble when pressed and at the same time delivers smooth power on par with the Sequoia's V8.

Interior

The full-size 2007 Nissan Armada offers seating for up to eight passengers and easy-to-use, fold-flat second and third-row seats. For maximum flexibility in hauling people and cargo, the second-row bench has a 40/20/40 split, while the third row has a 60/40 split. Opting for the LE model drops seating capacity to seven and replaces the second-row bench with captain's chairs (although a bench seat remains a no-cost option). Cabin materials are nothing special, but there's plenty of storage space up front, including an unprecedented number of overhead storage bins. With both the second- and third-row seats folded flat, there's 97 cubic feet of cargo space. This is about 10 cubes less capacity than the Armada's domestic competitors offer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Nissan Armada.

5(84%)
4(13%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worth It!
John S.,04/12/2009
I've owned 2 Jeeps, 4 Blazers, a Bravo,5 loaded Tahoes. This SUV is miles above these in performance (Tahoes close). Tahoe interior is more comfortable & pleasing. Rides like a sports car if one knows how to drive it. Staggering power readily avail. when needed. Handling amazing for such a large unit. Wonderfully controllable in all driving situations. Not ideal for average soccer moms but terrific for serious drivers w/ fun, work, and quality travel in mind. I own a Jag and a Mercedes sports car. When behind wheel of Armada I don't feel loss of control or power as one might expect after driving true sports cars. The difference in cornering is obvious but not uncomfortably or dangerously so.
Fun to Drive
brent,11/23/2006
The armada is fun to drive. No problems as of yet. The interior space of the armada is second to none. We have three boys and two large rottweilers, plenty of space left over. We paid invoice minus rebate.
Love it!
benjamin_check,06/02/2011
Love it! 66,000 miles and not one problem besides a bad airbag sensor, and a dead battery 4 years in. Put in a cold air intake from injen or s&b, maybe an exhaust or chip and hold on. Body roll is minimal, the thing rides like a big nimble draft horse, a Clydesdale. Brakes are good stock, outstanding once you upgrade the pads, amazing with performance pads and rotors. Mine has 24' Asanti rims on it on with 35 series Pirelli tires and it actually rides more carlike. 3rd row is comfortable for adults for moderately long car rides, far from the useless 3rd row in a tahoe or yukon. Its a great truck..tows it, hauls it, moves it.
BAD REAR END CRASH******RESULTS
ufocafe,04/01/2009
I love my Armada! I was rear ended by a Water Tanker Truck when I was stopped at a traffic light. And I wasn hit so hard,that I crashed into an Police car stopped in front of me. I found out from the police report that the tanker weighed over 33 thousand pounds. What a scare. But,I was barely scratched. I was not hospitalized and I was back to work the very next morning. I owe all of this to the fantastic design of the Armada. I WILL be an Armada owner from now on. Thanks Nissan.
See all 31 reviews of the 2007 Nissan Armada
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
317 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2007 Nissan Armada features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2007 Nissan Armada

Used 2007 Nissan Armada Overview

The Used 2007 Nissan Armada is offered in the following submodels: Armada SUV. Available styles include LE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), SE FFV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), LE FFV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and LE FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

