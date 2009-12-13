Used 2009 Nissan Armada for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Nissan Armada SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Nissan Armada SE

    95,489 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,547

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Armada SE in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan Armada SE

    150,183 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Armada SE in Light Brown
    used

    2009 Nissan Armada SE

    153,161 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Armada LE in White
    used

    2009 Nissan Armada LE

    169,861 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,718

    Details
  • 2009 Nissan Armada LE in Light Brown
    used

    2009 Nissan Armada LE

    231,399 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Titanium in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Titanium

    137,123 miles
    Great Deal

    $10,950

    $682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Platinum

    155,724 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,000

    $983 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada SE in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada SE

    136,605 miles

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada SE in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada SE

    93,409 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $14,950

    $2,133 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada SE in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada SE

    135,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,995

    $2,079 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Titanium in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Titanium

    55,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $13,995

    $558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum in White
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Platinum

    90,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,777

    $422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Platinum

    124,847 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,999

    $241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Titanium in Light Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Titanium

    139,471 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,950

    $279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Platinum

    165,791 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,971

    $466 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Platinum

    164,464 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2008 Nissan Armada SE in Silver
    used

    2008 Nissan Armada SE

    161,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Armada Platinum in Orange
    used

    2010 Nissan Armada Platinum

    93,327 miles

    $18,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Armada

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Armada
Overall Consumer Rating
4.414 Reviews
See all 14 reviews
Larger than life SUV
Santiago,12/13/2009
After having considered and checked pretty much every single SUV available in the market, we decided to buy our Armada for it's size, amazing interior and comfort(compared to other SUV models. It's worth noting that we were very hard to please considering we're coming from a BMW 645Ci), larger that life engine, large cargo area (can house a bike inside the cargo), and many, many nice features like power tail gate, keyless entry, foldable electrical rear seats, rearview camera, Bose sound system, DVD, bluetooth, etc. Ok, she gives poor mileage but instead, she'll give you a lot of fun with its massive engine and towing capabilities and well, personally, we love her looks. Great purchase!
