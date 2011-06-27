  1. Home
2005 Nissan Armada Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, monster motor, lots of storage areas up front, fold-flat third-row seat, comfortable ride quality around town, solid tow rating.
  • Leather seats not as comfortable as their cloth counterparts, dismal fuel mileage, cumbersome to park.
Nissan Armada for Sale
Used Armada for Sale
None for sale nearby.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Other than its odd proportions, the Armada sizes up favorably with its domestic competition on nearly every front.

2005 Highlights

For 2005, the Armada receives active head restraints and seatbelt pre-tensioners for the first row, a unique wheel finish for SE models and metallic interior accent trim for all models. A power liftgate has been added to the SE Sunroof Package while a new RearView Monitor is now included in the Technology Package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Nissan Armada.

5(65%)
4(22%)
3(10%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
140 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best truck I ever had.
mjones,04/28/2016
LE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
I have a 2005 Nissan armada 5.6L V8 and It has 210,000 miles on it and Is still running great.
Nice Secret
Happy Camper,11/11/2010
Update from my July 2007 review. We bought this in 12/2005. Now has 90,000 miles, and it still drives great. Wife doesn't want anything else. Still very solid, drives great, and no significant problems. We can afford a new one, but there is no need yet. Still load it down for vacations with 6 people and luggage carrier. Driven through blizzards, pulled trailers, and it's still wife's daily driver. Great truck! She will want a new one eventually, and I will probably keep this one for a work/ranch truck.
It was great...at first
mwahlgren7,08/23/2011
No doubt the Armada is cool. Step on the gas and it pounces forward, and it looks aggressive. All the pillars are annoyingly thick however. For the first 100000 miles we were pretty happy with it but at that point it kind of started to disintegrate. 6,000 dollars in one year on things that shouldn't go wrong like diffs and suspension components. Also, there's significant rust coming in around the rear wiper and the rear wheel arches. This is unacceptable on a 5 yr old car that is garaged every night. Every time we've used it to do real work, it's broken. I like it but I sure wouldn't buy another.
Love my "Batttleship"
Jack ,03/06/2010
I'm a big guy with a big family, so this is the perfect vehicle. Yes it is a thirsty beast, but I knew that going in. This is by far the most comfortable vehicle I've owned. Family trips are great with six of us and our gear easily accommodated. Pulls my camper with ease. Handles amazingly well for its size. Moves the soccer team and school band like a champ.
See all 140 reviews of the 2005 Nissan Armada
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2005 Nissan Armada features & specs

