Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,439
|$6,950
|$8,136
|Clean
|$5,209
|$6,647
|$7,763
|Average
|$4,749
|$6,040
|$7,015
|Rough
|$4,290
|$5,434
|$6,267
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,085
|$6,538
|$7,679
|Clean
|$4,871
|$6,253
|$7,326
|Average
|$4,441
|$5,683
|$6,620
|Rough
|$4,011
|$5,113
|$5,914
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,079
|$7,815
|$9,179
|Clean
|$5,822
|$7,474
|$8,757
|Average
|$5,309
|$6,793
|$7,913
|Rough
|$4,795
|$6,111
|$7,070
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,091
|$8,083
|$9,644
|Clean
|$5,834
|$7,731
|$9,201
|Average
|$5,319
|$7,026
|$8,314
|Rough
|$4,804
|$6,321
|$7,428
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,847
|$6,596
|$7,964
|Clean
|$4,642
|$6,308
|$7,598
|Average
|$4,232
|$5,733
|$6,866
|Rough
|$3,823
|$5,158
|$6,134