Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage Consumer Reviews
C'mon, where's the love?
This is a terrific car. Bought new and still going strong. Performance--5. Only 92 horsepower. Handles OK, a little suspect in inclement weather. Comfort-4. Fine in front. Fuel Economy-9. 30 mpg Fun to drive-1. A turtle can beat it off the line but that's not why you'd buy this car. Interior design-8. Controls easy to locate and use. Exterior design-2. Passersby won't look twice. Build quality--9. No signs of rust even with a Midwest existence. Backed into a cement lightpole standard and jarred the bumper pretty good but damage was far, far less than I expected. Reliability-10. Just terrific. Brake job a couple years ago but that's it as far as mechanical breakdowns.
Great gas, engine/timing belt bad
I have been driving it since June 96. I still get 38 mpg avg (both highway n city) out of it.
14 years of driving this thing
This was a really dependable car, and required nothing except regular oil, filter, spark, tire changes until about 150k when I had to replace the clutch, timing belt, and master cylinder all around the same time. Now it's 250k and reached the end of its life.
Gerty
For most of my life, 16 years, this 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage sedan has been with my family. We call her Gert (short for Gertrude) and she's been the most dependable car anyone can ask for. She's 18 years old with over 303 thousand miles on her and she's just now starting to go. Her transmission is still great, her engine is too, mostly. The only problem is that now she's leaking oil. (once more, after 18 years of relatively heavy use). If you're thinking about buying one, do. It'll be one of the best investments of your life
Related Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage info
