Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base96.1 in.
Length171.1 in.
Width66.5 in.
Curb weight2085 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red
  • Oceanside Blue Metallic
  • Cambridge Red Pearl Metallic
  • Innsbruck White
  • Warm Spring Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Amethyst Pearl Metallic
