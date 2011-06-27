Estimated values
1996 Mitsubishi Mirage S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,360
|$1,767
|Clean
|$527
|$1,202
|$1,563
|Average
|$386
|$886
|$1,156
|Rough
|$244
|$570
|$748
