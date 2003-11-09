Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale Near Me
396 listings
- 195,226 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,200
- 145,392 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,490
- 92,102 miles
$2,500
- 173,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,000
- 187,137 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,369
- 13,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,396$3,912 Below Market
- 66,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$6,300$2,203 Below Market
- 34,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,651$2,137 Below Market
- 22,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,750$2,546 Below Market
- 35,322 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$2,105 Below Market
- 5,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,877$1,525 Below Market
- 134,971 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980$1,595 Below Market
- 36,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,450
- 20,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$9,999$1,447 Below Market
- 53,245 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,491
- 56,740 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495$1,325 Below Market
- 12,586 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$9,995$1,715 Below Market
- 37,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,663$1,743 Below Market
Ed Wood,09/11/2003
This is a terrific car. Bought new and still going strong. Performance--5. Only 92 horsepower. Handles OK, a little suspect in inclement weather. Comfort-4. Fine in front. Fuel Economy-9. 30 mpg Fun to drive-1. A turtle can beat it off the line but that's not why you'd buy this car. Interior design-8. Controls easy to locate and use. Exterior design-2. Passersby won't look twice. Build quality--9. No signs of rust even with a Midwest existence. Backed into a cement lightpole standard and jarred the bumper pretty good but damage was far, far less than I expected. Reliability-10. Just terrific. Brake job a couple years ago but that's it as far as mechanical breakdowns.
