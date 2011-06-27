Vehicle overview

Saab has been pushing a "born from jets" theme recently for its vehicles. We're not sure if it's done the company any good, but Mitsubishi apparently took inspiration from its own significant aviation history when styling the completely redesigned 2008 Lancer sedan. The Lancer's aggressive front end, with its thin-slit grille, was inspired by a jet fighter's air intakes to create what Mitsubishi calls a "shark-nosed" effect. Regardless of whether it's reminiscent of sea- or sky-born objects, the Mitsubishi Lancer is certainly a more attractive car than its predecessor. On a vehicle that competes in the often youth-oriented compact car segment, these edgy new looks, along with options like Bluetooth and navigation, should attract those looking for a little flair in their personal transportation.

The 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer underwent more than just a face-lift, though. It's based on an all-new front-wheel-drive platform that bears some similarity to the one used for the Dodge Caliber and Jeep Compass, but Mitsubishi specified its own components and tuning. With a slightly longer wheelbase, 2.5 inches more width and a much stiffer body structure, the '08 Lancer offers a more solid ride and handling feel than its predecessor.

The 2.0-liter inline-4 engine is also new, boasting variable valve timing, a lighter aluminum block and most importantly, 32 more horses. Mitsubishi's first continuously variable transmission (CVT) replaces the old four-speed automatic and actually gets 1 mpg better on the highway than the standard five-speed manual. For now, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder is the only engine available, though a Lancer Ralliart model with a larger 2.4-liter motor will be offered later on. In addition, the famous, performance-oriented Evolution variant will once again be offered.

The 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer is further proof that economy sedans are no longer just "basic" transportation. Along with an increasing number of other models in the sub-$20,000 market, Mitsubishi's compact sedan is offered with an impressive array of high-tech features that up until recently were reserved for luxury automobiles. Keyless ignition, automatic climate control, a touchscreen navigation system, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system are just some of the niceties standard or optional on the three trim levels. Also improved this year are the look of the interior and the quality of the interior materials.

Struggling Mitsubishi is desperate for a hit in this competitive price category, and its redesigned Lancer looks like it has the basic ingredients for success. As there's only one engine choice for now, the Lancer can't match key competitors like the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 or Nissan Sentra in terms of miserly fuel economy or straight-line performance. But it does have a better warranty than those cars, and its agile handling and edgy styling are bound to appeal to young hipsters  especially if they have an affection for jets or sharks.