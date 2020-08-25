Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

206 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 206 listings
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT
    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT

    96,356 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,992

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT
    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT

    85,008 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT
    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT

    122,599 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,950

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE
    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE

    94,925 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,470

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE
    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE

    103,272 miles

    $7,991

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer ES
    2012 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    112,748 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,300

  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Silver
    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    109,191 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,900

    $1,764 Below Market
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    110,054 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,748

    $1,932 Below Market
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Gray
    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    104,478 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $5,977

    $1,768 Below Market
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    82,269 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,550

    $1,636 Below Market
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    80,658 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,500

    $1,717 Below Market
  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Silver
    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    97,403 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,991

    $902 Below Market
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    105,744 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,995

  • 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    99,854 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,753

    $1,092 Below Market
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    124,326 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,844

    $539 Below Market
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    94,788 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,595

  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    155,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,999

    $312 Below Market
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Gray
    2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    48,227 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $9,990

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer

  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (14%)
Another Mits in the family
skwillbanks,05/21/2012
We have had several Mits's. Eclipse, Spyder, several Galants, Monty Sport. All excellent purchases and very dependable and they run forever. Our daughter is now of driving age and we went out on a limb am bought her a new car. Lancer SE. Was originally looking at an ES but the 2.0 is noisy. Drove the SE just to see if the engine was quieter and it was. This is the same engine my first Galant had in it. Very, very good car. With the warranty, the safety ratings, and the quality they offer - well I would say it was an easy decision.
