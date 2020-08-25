Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me
- 96,356 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,992
ED Morse Mitsubishi - Tampa / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY. 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickCleaned and Sanitized All advertised prices are plus tax, tag, title, registration, and reconditioning costs. Prices do not include predelivery service charge of $999, electronic registration filing fee of $199.7, or tag agency fee of $85. Prices can expire or change at any time without notice. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, special APR programs, or available dealer cash back, or other incentives. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices do not include dealer installed options.18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, FUSE Handsfree Link System, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Head Unit w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Fabric Seating Surfaces, Sport Front Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Reviews: * Strong engines in upper trim levels; con
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U8FW7CU013833
Stock: Z038554A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,008 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995
Highline Motor Cars - Southampton / New Jersey
Call today to make an appointment!! TRUE PRICES & PRICED TO SELL... We offer great APR rates with no markups and try our best to help get every customer approved at affordable monthly payments. Our inventory consists of wide verity of vehicles to cater every driver on the road. We have been in business for over 26 years selling cars world wide. Also for customers coming from other states we provide pick up service from Philadelphia Airport as well as Trenton-Mercer Airport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U8FW1CU018364
Stock: 018364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,599 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,950
Honda of Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT ALLOYS, Front fog lights, FUSE Handsfree Link System, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Clean CARFAX. Save money on this Dealer Special! Due to the current massive levels of our inventory this vehicle's price has been dramatically reduced to move by month's end! All of the pre-owned vehicles at Honda of Mentor go through an extensive mechanical and safety inspection before they are sold. Upon inspection some maintenance items may have been recommended that we may have opted not to perform. We plan to send the car off to the auction this coming Thursday. Call now for the opportunity to purchase this vehicle as-is at a pre-auction price far below the retail value! We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Honda of Mentor is one of the largest Honda Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Honda of Mentor is head and shoulders above all other Honda dealers in our market! - This 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer 4dr GT features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. The vehicle is Wicked White Metallic with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Sport Front Bucket Seats, Sport Fabric Seating Surfaces, FUSE Handsfree Link System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Display: digital/analog FUSE Handsfree Link, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U8FW2CU007020
Stock: PL9394A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 94,925 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,470
Honda of Spring - Houston / Texas
**CLEAN CARFAX**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, 4WD. 22/29 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick As a proud member of Penske Automotive Group, we are dedicated to serving all of your automotive needs and providing the best customer experience possible. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32V2FW2CU020201
Stock: CU020201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 103,272 miles
$7,991
Ganley Subaru of Wickliffe - Wickliffe / Ohio
Ganley Subaru East offers some of the best values in the market. We have a huge selection of new and used Subaru vehicles as well as an extensive Used Car Superstore. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Call or Stop by Ganley Subaru East in Wickliffe, Ohio today at 1-440-585-1000. Serving greater Cleveland, Ohio, including Mentor, Willoughby, Chagrin Falls, Chardon. Mitsubishi Lancer SE 2012 Apex Silver Metallic Newly Detailed, 4WD, 16' Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Fabric Seating Surfaces, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Head Unit w/4 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 4WD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32V2FW9CU013049
Stock: 23282T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2020
- 112,748 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,300
Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
This awesome 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer ES is priced below KBB Market Value!Toyota Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, UT area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Mitsubishi Lancer Includes, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player along with Cloth Seats, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Center Arm Rest, Reading Light(s)*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 34.0 highway, 26.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:* Call (888) 470-9126 or stop by Toyota Bountiful located at 2380 S Hwy 89.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU6CU019974
Stock: CU019974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 109,191 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,900$1,764 Below Market
Premium Cars Miami - Miami / Florida
GREAT ON GAS--4 CYLINDERS--AUTOMATIC CLEAN TITLE-2 PREVIOUS OWNER-CARFAX CERTIFIED GREAT CONDITIONS INSIDE OUT LIMITED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON ALL CARS FINANCING AVAILABLE TO EVERYONE! NO SOCIAL REQUIRED, NO DRIVER LICENSE NECESSARY! EVERYONE IS APPROVED! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, PAST REPOS, BANKRUPTCY, ALL WELCOMED! GUARANTEED BEST PRICES NATIONWIDE! WE CAN ASSIST WITH CAR INSURANCES AND TRANSPORTATION IF ARRIVING FROM MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. SE HABLA ESPANOL! NOS ESPECIALIZAMOS EN FINANCIAMENTO PARA LOS RECIEN LLEGADOS SIN SOCIAL! **FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS SPECIAL OFFER PLEASE VISIT WWW.PREMIUMCARSMIAMI.COM** *CASH BUYERS, PLEASE CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFO*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU9DU016259
Stock: P016259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,054 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,748$1,932 Below Market
Sunburst Auto Sales - Salt Lake City / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU8BU038380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,478 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$5,977$1,768 Below Market
Parkway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Dover / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU9DU009330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,269 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,550$1,636 Below Market
Prize Auto - Alexandria / Virginia
100% Gauranteed Auto Loan Approals for anyone over the age of 18 with valid Tax ID or Social Security Number. No Driver's License Required for Purchase. Carfax Certification with every purchase. World Wide Shipping Available on all makes and models with our Door to Door Shipping Service. All our vehicles come with the Virginia State Police licensed Inspection Certificate. Special Discount Coupon for and Active, Reserve, Retired or Former Member of the United States Armed Services. Limit 1 Coupon per Transaction. For more Details or to Schedule an Appointment, contact our Knowledgeable Professional Sales Team Today at 703-971-4277. Disclaimer: Listed price for any car, truck, minivan or SUV does not include Virginia or any other state title, tax, registration fees and processing fee. We have $599 processing fees. All our Vehicles are Virginia State inspected. You are responsible of any out of state's inspection and emission requirements. For Maryland Customers we offer Maryland state inspection option after sale service for an extra $300 Prize Auto will never sell, share, or spam your mobile number. Standard text messaging rates may apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU5DU019045
Stock: P9045612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,658 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,500$1,717 Below Market
John Kennedy Mazda of Pottstown - Pottstown / Pennsylvania
John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is proud to offer this wonderful-looking 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer in White This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; **LOW MILES**, **NON SMOKER**, **LOCAL TRADE**.Odometer is 15948 miles below market average! 26/34 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety PickHere at John Kennedy of Pottstown, we're committed to providing our Pottstown, Boyertown, Collegeville, Red Hill, Exton, Paoli, Shillington, Souderton, Coatesville, Royersford, Douglasville, and Philadelphia drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford and Mazda models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford Mazda leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the John Kennedy of Pottstown team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 3189 West Ridge Pike Pottstown, PA 19464, where we're a just a quick drive away from Philadelphia and Reading PA. John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is located 17 miles NW of King of Prussia, PA. Conveniently positioned right off of Route 422 on Ridge Pike. It is also minutes away from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Oaks, PA. We ship anywhere in the US.And only minutes from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.fordofpottstown.com or call us at 888-696-4917.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU8DU018164
Stock: 20M354A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 97,403 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,991$902 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Mitsubishi Lancer offers an enticing range of compact cars from practical economy to sensible all-wheel-drive sedan to sporty liftback to rally rocket. The Lancer sports a tidy, sleekish shape with a bold and distinctive shark mouth. Its interior is clean, seating is comfortable, instrumentation is blessedly simple. The dash is graceful. The gauges are tasteful, white-on-black with silver rims. The tach and speedo have eaves, a double-hump visor on the dash that provides shade for the rectangular digital readout that's between them, so you can read its red letters in the sun. Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Bluetooth and more… CALL 480-983-3456 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 837 W MAIN ST MESA AZ 85201 Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU0DU017395
Stock: C7395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,744 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,995
North Park Chevrolet - Castroville / Texas
EPA 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! ES trim. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says "The 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer represents a sporty alternative to economy sedans.".MORE ABOUT USNorth Park Chevrolet is the newest member of the Kahlig Auto Group. We offer up front Posted Prices, a 48 hour return policy, and trade appraisals guaranteed for 10 days. We strive to offer the utmost in customer service to achieve the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry.Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU7BU042758
Stock: BU042758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 99,854 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,753$1,092 Below Market
Ray Price Stroud Ford Lincoln - Stroudsburg / Pennsylvania
LOCAL TRADE!, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Head Unit w/4 Speakers. 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES FWD 2.0L I4 MIVEC DOHC I4 CVT White Recent Arrival!During our 100 years in business, we've always used our dedication to customer service to make sure you feel more like family members than customers. Your satisfaction is our satisfaction, and we don't settle for anything less than perfection. This quest to create the ultimate customer experience has led us to provide everyone that purchases a car with the Price Does it Right Package. This package includes numerous benefits that you can take advantage of for as long as you own your car including: Complimentary PA State Inspections Complimentary Multi-Point Inspections Available Loaner Vehicles 10% OFF Service Labor and Accessories Pay a visit to any one of our locations today and we'll be sure to show you why it will be worth your while to buy here!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FUXDU016688
Stock: BF16688A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 124,326 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,844$539 Below Market
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... Awesome!!! $ $ $ $ $ I knew that would get your attention!!! Now that I have it let me tell you a little bit about this outstanding Vehicle that is currently priced to move*** Special Web Pricing on this kid-friendly Sedan** Safety equipment includes: ABS Traction control Curtain airbags Passenger Airbag Knee airbags - Driver...Other features include: Power locks Power windows Air conditioning Cruise control Audio controls on steering wheel... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU9BU022432
Stock: A5241C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 94,788 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,595
Ganley Ford West - Cleveland / Ohio
Mitsubishi Lancer 2011 ES Black Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick Odometer is 3196 miles below market average! As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Ganley Ford West offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. We may not always be the lowest but if you want to know who is; we will show you that too. Call or Stop by Ganley Ford West in Cleveland, Ohio to schedule a test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU1BU011005
Stock: 20832T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 155,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,999$312 Below Market
Rent To Own Outlet - Gretna / Louisiana
Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, Must test drive, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Available Satellite Radio, Family friendly, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU5BU024727
Stock: 024727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,227 milesDelivery Available*
$9,990
Carvana - Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 1123 Cantrell Sansom Rd Blue Mound, TX 76131 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U2FU2BU038875
Stock: 2000580541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
