Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

Honda of Mentor - Mentor / Ohio

- 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT ALLOYS, Front fog lights, FUSE Handsfree Link System, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Clean CARFAX. Save money on this Dealer Special! Due to the current massive levels of our inventory this vehicle's price has been dramatically reduced to move by month's end! All of the pre-owned vehicles at Honda of Mentor go through an extensive mechanical and safety inspection before they are sold. Upon inspection some maintenance items may have been recommended that we may have opted not to perform. We plan to send the car off to the auction this coming Thursday. Call now for the opportunity to purchase this vehicle as-is at a pre-auction price far below the retail value! We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Honda of Mentor is one of the largest Honda Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Honda of Mentor is head and shoulders above all other Honda dealers in our market! - This 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer 4dr GT features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. The vehicle is Wicked White Metallic with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Sport Front Bucket Seats, Sport Fabric Seating Surfaces, FUSE Handsfree Link System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Display: digital/analog FUSE Handsfree Link, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA32U8FW2CU007020

Stock: PL9394A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020