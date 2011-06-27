We wanted a new 4-door sedan with a good warranty and a low price. Found our Lancer at an excellent price due to end-of-year discount. It currently has about 30,000 miles on it, and I would sell it today if I could but we owe more on it than it is worth, since the resale value is very low on these cars and we made the mistake of taking out a fairly long term for our loan. First problem we noticed is that the car's gear ratios seem to be off. It accelerates well in 1st gear, but once you shift into 2nd you lose all your momentum and the car crawls forward until you get into higher RPMs. The car has tan cloth seats that seem to get stained just from you looking at them. We have no kids and aren't slobs, yet somehow the car has stains all over the seats. It has stains just from snow falling on the seat and getting it a little wet. The car is a 2015 but feels like a 2008, Mitsubishi really has done next to nothing to modernize the Lancer since they released this generation. The car does have Bluetooth capability but it takes a long time to connect, and when I try to use the voice prompts to make a call it often can't understand what I am saying, even when I speak slowly and clearly. With about 15,000 miles on it, the car started having problems where it would have to crank for quite a while before starting. Now it has some sort of creaking in the suspension with only 30,000 miles on it. I'm just crossing my fingers at this point and hoping it doesn't need major repairs before we can pay off enough of the loan to justify selling it. This is the second Mitsubishi I've owned and I will never own another one unless I get something like a 3000GT as a project car, knowing I will need to sink lots of money into it.

