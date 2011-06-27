  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer
  4. Used 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(41)
Appraise this car

2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and nicely appointed interior, smooth power delivery, comfortable ride, spirited acceleration in Ralliart model.
  • Base engine lacks punch, ABS and side airbags not available on all models, small trunk.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$1,149 - $2,313
Used Lancer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A midpack player in base and O-Z Rally trim, the more powerful and fun-to-drive Ralliart model gives the Lancer the boost it needs to compete with the class leaders.

2005 Highlights

The Sportback wagon, introduced just last year, has been discontinued for 2005. The LS sedan is also gone. The O-Z Rally receives newly designed O-Z racing wheels, and the ES Convenience package is upgraded with color-keyed mirrors, cruise control and intermittent wipers. The Sun & Sound package is now available on the O-Z Rally.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer.

5(78%)
4(15%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent car for price
lotte311,12/28/2012
I bought my car in 2005 with 12000 miles on it. I am now crossing the150k mark. I have not had any major issues. I have performed all recommended maitaince. The only major repair so fair was a LF inner wheel which was done last year at 125K miles. I am now routinely making 1200 mile round trips to another state and this car powers through the drive. Pretty good for it's value, not the prettiest car on the road but if you are looking for good value for your money then this is it. I still get an average of 25 miles in town. On my last trip out of state I did 30miles/gallon on highways.
Fun and Pratical
JVan,11/15/2006
This car is practical and sporty. The four doors are nice to have, I have no problem taking four friends anywhere. I have had it for two years now and haven't had a single problem yet. Its gas mileage isn't even that bad, with about 24 mpg in the city. It handles pretty well with upgraded tires. I don't like how high the RPM's are at highway speed, 3,000 at about 100km/h.
Most reliable I have ever owned
Alan,09/13/2010
So here is the deal. I have had a slew of other cars and non of them can match up to the reliability and fuel mileage of this car. I have owned it for about 3 years and I have only had to do the basic maintenance stuff (Brakes, tires etc). I also get 38 MPG at 65 mph on the highway and about 30-32 around town. Not sure why anyone who wants a small car would spend thousands more on a civic or corolla when this car is just as good or better in some regards.
Great car!
jooey,02/28/2011
I bought this car in 1yr after it came out and it only had 12miles on it. I've had it for 6yrs now and never had a problem with it. (During those 6yrs my spouse went through 2 cars). It is the most reliable car ever. Just keep up with regular maintenance and you should have no problems.
See all 41 reviews of the 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer

Used 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Overview

The Used 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer is offered in the following submodels: Lancer Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Ralliart 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and Ralliart 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Mitsubishi Lancers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer.

Can't find a used 2005 Mitsubishi Lancers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Lancer for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,401.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,784.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Lancer for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,834.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,109.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Lancer lease specials

Related Used 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles