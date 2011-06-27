2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Review
Pros & Cons
- Spacious and nicely appointed interior, smooth power delivery, comfortable ride, spirited acceleration in Ralliart model.
- Base engine lacks punch, ABS and side airbags not available on all models, small trunk.
List Price Estimate
$1,149 - $2,313
Edmunds' Expert Review
A midpack player in base and O-Z Rally trim, the more powerful and fun-to-drive Ralliart model gives the Lancer the boost it needs to compete with the class leaders.
2005 Highlights
The Sportback wagon, introduced just last year, has been discontinued for 2005. The LS sedan is also gone. The O-Z Rally receives newly designed O-Z racing wheels, and the ES Convenience package is upgraded with color-keyed mirrors, cruise control and intermittent wipers. The Sun & Sound package is now available on the O-Z Rally.
Most helpful consumer reviews
lotte311,12/28/2012
I bought my car in 2005 with 12000 miles on it. I am now crossing the150k mark. I have not had any major issues. I have performed all recommended maitaince. The only major repair so fair was a LF inner wheel which was done last year at 125K miles. I am now routinely making 1200 mile round trips to another state and this car powers through the drive. Pretty good for it's value, not the prettiest car on the road but if you are looking for good value for your money then this is it. I still get an average of 25 miles in town. On my last trip out of state I did 30miles/gallon on highways.
JVan,11/15/2006
This car is practical and sporty. The four doors are nice to have, I have no problem taking four friends anywhere. I have had it for two years now and haven't had a single problem yet. Its gas mileage isn't even that bad, with about 24 mpg in the city. It handles pretty well with upgraded tires. I don't like how high the RPM's are at highway speed, 3,000 at about 100km/h.
Alan,09/13/2010
So here is the deal. I have had a slew of other cars and non of them can match up to the reliability and fuel mileage of this car. I have owned it for about 3 years and I have only had to do the basic maintenance stuff (Brakes, tires etc). I also get 38 MPG at 65 mph on the highway and about 30-32 around town. Not sure why anyone who wants a small car would spend thousands more on a civic or corolla when this car is just as good or better in some regards.
jooey,02/28/2011
I bought this car in 1yr after it came out and it only had 12miles on it. I've had it for 6yrs now and never had a problem with it. (During those 6yrs my spouse went through 2 cars). It is the most reliable car ever. Just keep up with regular maintenance and you should have no problems.
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
