Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

You can find this 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES and many others like it at AutoNation Toyota Hayward. This 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer is a pre-owned vehicle. More information about the 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer: At the base level, the Lancer packs plenty of fun and safety features into a sub-$18,000 package. The $29,495 Ralliart model features all-wheel drive and a mild turbocharged engine with enough performance to surprise. Sportback models add increased cargo carrying functionality. The base Lancer returns great fuel economy, achieving 25 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway. The Lancer Evolution continues to be one of the best performance values available. A 291-horsepower turbocharged 4-cylinder engine combined with Mitsubishi's famed Super All-Wheel Control system makes for intense power and control at a price around $35,000. This model sets itself apart with excellent performance from Ralliart model, Sportback hatchback functionality, intense performance from the Evolution model, lots of sporty fun, and available all-wheel-drive

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA32U2FU0FU013026

Stock: FU013026

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020