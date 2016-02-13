Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me
206 listings
Near ZIP
- 33,186 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,988
- 113,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900$732 Below Market
- 108,889 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,600$227 Below Market
- 56,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,495$1,164 Below Market
- 85,528 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,777
- 65,034 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$596 Below Market
- 47,680 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,980$1,075 Below Market
- 72,823 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995
- 108,688 miles4 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- 29,116 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,998
- 105,112 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,991
- 72,889 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,999
- 129,742 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,999
- 97,653 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,498
- 194,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,800
- 58,850 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,998
- 52,634 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,998
- 103,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,599
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.56 Reviews
Report abuse
david,02/13/2016
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
nice car but hard to get with the features you want without getting some you don't, like alloy wheels are only with automatics. the ph. setup is horrible or else i'm doing something wrong!! the usb is ....wait for it.... in the freakin glovebox!! really inconvenient and the stereo is way bassy, even with the bass turned down some. on the upside it handles nice and feul economy is better than advertised. smooth ride and fairly quiet cabin price goes up mysteriously when buying, this fee ,that fee,..... overall i like the car alot but will have to spend a little more money to get it the way i want it and spend some more time trying to figure out the sound and ph. as i just bought it today and only drrove about 220 mi. mitsubishi is qaulity stuff tho and i,m sure i'll figure it out. i would recommend this car over any american made model. 23,000 miles now and my only concern is that the low beam headlights are very dim
