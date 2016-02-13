Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    33,186 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    113,789 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    $732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    108,889 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,600

    $227 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    56,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,495

    $1,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    85,528 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,777

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    65,034 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    $596 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    47,680 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,980

    $1,075 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    72,823 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    108,688 miles
    4 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    29,116 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    105,112 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer GT in White
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer GT

    72,889 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    129,742 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    97,653 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,498

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE

    194,574 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,800

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    58,850 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Silver
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    52,634 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2015 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    103,333 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,599

    Details

the jousting lancer
david,02/13/2016
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
nice car but hard to get with the features you want without getting some you don't, like alloy wheels are only with automatics. the ph. setup is horrible or else i'm doing something wrong!! the usb is ....wait for it.... in the freakin glovebox!! really inconvenient and the stereo is way bassy, even with the bass turned down some. on the upside it handles nice and feul economy is better than advertised. smooth ride and fairly quiet cabin price goes up mysteriously when buying, this fee ,that fee,..... overall i like the car alot but will have to spend a little more money to get it the way i want it and spend some more time trying to figure out the sound and ph. as i just bought it today and only drrove about 220 mi. mitsubishi is qaulity stuff tho and i,m sure i'll figure it out. i would recommend this car over any american made model. 23,000 miles now and my only concern is that the low beam headlights are very dim
