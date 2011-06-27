Vehicle overview

Are you bored of humdrum economy sedans? Are you looking for a little excitement without breaking the bank? The 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer could be a remedy worth checking out. When used as directed, the Lancer can elevate your heart rate and generally enhance your mood. But it's not without a few side effects.

The Lancer is offered in three varying doses, from the commonplace DE and ES base trim levels to the more potent GTS and prescription-strength Ralliart. Depending on the seriousness of your ailment, there seems to be a Lancer for every taste. Its sharp exterior styling and lively performance (in higher trim levels) are sure to have you back to your old self in no time.

The downsides, though, could give you second thoughts. The base 2.0-liter engine lacks power and, if combined with the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), leads to rather anemic acceleration. Stepping up to the more powerful GTS and Ralliart engines helps immensely, but an increased appetite for fuel also results. The Lancer also has a rather plain interior design and subpar interior materials.

Fortunately for the Lancer, Mitsubishi has tinkered with the 2011 formula to eliminate some of the side effects that plagued previous versions. The addition of electric-assist power steering and brake regeneration serve to increase fuel economy for the base models while the optional Fuse voice-activation feature reduces frustration when controlling phone, navigation and entertainment functions.

The Lancer isn't the only antidote for the economy sedan doldrums; the 2011 Mazda 3 and 2011 Subaru Impreza deliver similarly effective results. Both competitors are also available in varying potencies in the form of the Mazdaspeed 3 and Impreza WRX. The Impreza provides a bit more enticement with all-wheel drive for all models, while the Mazda 3 scores points with its more attractive interior. You could also check out the Kia Forte, which presents a better value proposition. In the final analysis, the 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer is a worthy habit-forming cure to the econo-sedan blahs, but we recommend trying out the alternatives first.