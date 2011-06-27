Vehicle overview

There was a time when owning an economy sedan resulted in being consigned to a dull and lifeless experience. For years, the Mitsubishi Lancer bucked that trend, infusing the segment with a much-needed dose of driving excitement and aggressive styling. Unfortunately, these admirable traits also came with drawbacks and in the face of new rivals, it is no longer unique among sedans.

A few improvements to the 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer lineup bolster its standing, but only slightly. Most notably, a new Lancer SE trim allow buyers to select the midrange engine with all-wheel drive. Previously, AWD was only offered in the sporty range-topping Ralliart model. Furthering the Lancer's cause is the addition of optional soft-touch door panels, which partially addresses our prior complaint of too much interior hard plastic.

Sadly, many of the Mitsubishi Lancer's faults are left untouched. The base 2.0-liter engine lacks adequate power and the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) further compounds this issue. Upgrading to the more powerful engines helps, but the penalty in fuel economy may be enough to scare some shoppers off.

Most people, we suspect, will be happier with one of the newer choices for a small sedan. The Mazda 3, for instance, is similarly fun to drive but gets better fuel economy. We would also steer buyers toward the popular Chevrolet Cruze, the refined Ford Focus and the stylish Hyundai Elantra. For those who need all-wheel drive, there's also the redesigned Subaru Impreza to consider.

Unfortunately for Mitsubishi, the small sedan segment is better than ever, and the 2012 Lancer has been left near the back of the pack.