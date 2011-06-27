Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,867
|$2,673
|$3,110
|Clean
|$1,703
|$2,445
|$2,847
|Average
|$1,374
|$1,988
|$2,319
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,532
|$1,792
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,018
|$2,966
|$3,481
|Clean
|$1,840
|$2,713
|$3,186
|Average
|$1,485
|$2,206
|$2,596
|Rough
|$1,130
|$1,700
|$2,005
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,149
|$3,087
|$3,597
|Clean
|$1,960
|$2,824
|$3,292
|Average
|$1,582
|$2,296
|$2,682
|Rough
|$1,203
|$1,769
|$2,073
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer DE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,681
|$2,457
|$2,879
|Clean
|$1,533
|$2,247
|$2,635
|Average
|$1,237
|$1,827
|$2,146
|Rough
|$941
|$1,408
|$1,658
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer DE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,864
|$2,764
|$3,253
|Clean
|$1,700
|$2,528
|$2,978
|Average
|$1,372
|$2,056
|$2,426
|Rough
|$1,043
|$1,584
|$1,874
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,392
|$3,577
|$4,218
|Clean
|$2,182
|$3,271
|$3,861
|Average
|$1,761
|$2,661
|$3,146
|Rough
|$1,339
|$2,050
|$2,430