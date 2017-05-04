Used 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me
- 70,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 38,083 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,988$1,663 Below Market
- 19,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,495
- 68,331 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,084$877 Below Market
- 63,656 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,800$1,367 Below Market
- 87,329 miles
$9,995
- 18,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995
- 29,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,998
- 87,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,991$867 Below Market
- 77,439 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,950
- 46,756 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,488
- 46,820 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,906
- 48,559 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,998
- 66,973 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,000
- 74,965 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$10,990
- 18,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,650
- 54,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,888
- 55,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,998
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer
GREG BARLOW,04/05/2017
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
This is our 3rd Lancer in the family and not the last. 26 mpg on mountain roads and the 2.0 ltr has power to spare as peepy as my wifes AWC 2.4 ltr Lancer. I don't like the new front bumper design but can live with that. Paint with Mitsubishi has always been an issue so you must stay on top of the waxing. If you step up and pay a little more from the 5spd stick you get lots of extras. I really liked my wifes 2015 but I love my 2016. We will drive these for 10 yrs and then pass them to the grandkids. Keep the oil changed and the servicing up to date and these will go the distance not to mention they have timing chains not belts which have to changed out and thats not cheap. We paid $15500 which included destination (which is a bs charge but they won't waive it) plus tax and lic.
