Used 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Gray
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    70,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    38,083 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,988

    $1,663 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    19,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,495

    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    68,331 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $10,084

    $877 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    63,656 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $7,800

    $1,367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    87,329 miles

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer GT in White
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer GT

    18,996 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    29,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    87,496 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,991

    $867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    77,439 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer GT

    46,756 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,488

    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    46,820 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,906

    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    48,559 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    66,973 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    74,965 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer SE in Black
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer SE

    18,864 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,650

    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    54,740 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,888

    Details
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    55,906 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,998

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 206 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer
Overall Consumer Rating
44 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 2
    (25%)
Between the Corolla and the Camry...Perfect
GREG BARLOW,04/05/2017
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
This is our 3rd Lancer in the family and not the last. 26 mpg on mountain roads and the 2.0 ltr has power to spare as peepy as my wifes AWC 2.4 ltr Lancer. I don't like the new front bumper design but can live with that. Paint with Mitsubishi has always been an issue so you must stay on top of the waxing. If you step up and pay a little more from the 5spd stick you get lots of extras. I really liked my wifes 2015 but I love my 2016. We will drive these for 10 yrs and then pass them to the grandkids. Keep the oil changed and the servicing up to date and these will go the distance not to mention they have timing chains not belts which have to changed out and thats not cheap. We paid $15500 which included destination (which is a bs charge but they won't waive it) plus tax and lic.
Report abuse
