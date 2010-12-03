Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

206 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Lancer Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 206 listings
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    146,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,838

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Gray
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    108,331 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer DE in Gray
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer DE

    143,308 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    115,976 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    92,471 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    108,358 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,991

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    65,919 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,100

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    76,766 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS in Gray
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    104,862 miles

    $6,800

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer DE in Red
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer DE

    88,242 miles

    $15,104

    Details
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS in White
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    36,810 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    173,383 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer DE in Gray
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer DE

    69,911 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS in Red
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    90,193 miles

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS in Black
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    181,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer DE in White
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Lancer DE

    114,507 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    118,363 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,909

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    144,445 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Lancer searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer
Overall Consumer Rating
4.699 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
This is a great safe car!
Brittni,03/12/2010
I'm 19 and I purchased my 09 lancer a little over a year ago and I was so happy with the car. Recently i was in a 4 car accident and I was hit from behind, and also had front collision. Not only did i enjoy and love the car but it did extremely well holding up in the accident. All the airbags went off accordingly, and I was very happy with the safety of the car so much I'm going to get another!!!
Report abuse
