Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

- 146,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,838
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
Active Stability Control w/Traction Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Power Glass Sunroof, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Apex Silver Metallic 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS FWD CVT 2.4L I4 MIVEC DOHC 16V 168 hpAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! 21/27 City/Highway MPGAt S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU86W19U023830
Stock: 20556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 108,331 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES! This car runs and drives great! It features a 5-Speed Manual Transmission, Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, and more! Overall this car is very clean inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU26U69U020515
Stock: 020515C71202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 143,308 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Mira Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
2009 MITSUBISHI LANCER DE SEDAN 4 DR 2.0L I4 F DOHC 24V GASFWD, AUTOMATIC CLOTH SEATS, POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS, CD PLAYER , CRUISE CONTROL 4 NEW TIRES, A/C BLOWS COLD RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer DE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU16U09U011206
Stock: 3264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,976 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Beautiful in fit, finish, and design, our 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS Sedan is ready for you in Orange. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder offering 168hp while mated with an Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination earns near 27mpg on the open road and stands out with the rear spoiler. Inside, the GTS trim offers keyless entry, comfortable cloth seats, climate control, full-color navigation, and a great sound system with CD/MP3 player and auxiliary input. Open the huge sunroof, sit back and enjoy your drive! Our Mitsubishi Lancer has your safety well-covered with vehicle stability assist, traction control, and ABS... Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU86W19U021267
Stock: 021267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,471 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU86W49U019660
Stock: 5019660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 108,358 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,991
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Mitsubishi Lancer lineup features a full range of sporty compact sedans. The Lancer ES and bare bones DE are oriented around economy. The Lancer GTS kicks it up a notch with a bigger engine. This GTS has a clean carfax and : Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Premium Rockford Fosgate Sound System with AM/FM/XM CD Player, Moon Roof, Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler and more... Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (271RRRR)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU86W39U008343
Stock: C8343RRRR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,919 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,100
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this Mitsubishi Lancer is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. One of the best things about this Mitsubishi Lancer is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer is a pre-owned vehicle. More information about the 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer: The styling on Mitsubishi's 2009 Lancer sets it apart from the rest of the compact and subcompact sedan crowd, thanks to the flashy front nose and sleek yet upright profile. It's a good value for the money, and has a fashionable, comfortable interior to boot. Standard side air bags and options such as the digital music server also make it an attractive choice from a features standpoint. Interesting features of this model are standard air bags all around, new 2.4L engine available., Attractive, sporty styling, and available navigation system and music server
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU26U79U024251
Stock: 024251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,766 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
Porsche Lehigh Valley - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Experience driving perfection in the 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer! This vehicle is a triumph, continuing to deliver top-notch execution in its segment! Mitsubishi prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, and 1-touch window functionality. It features a standard transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU26U69U021907
Stock: 20091907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 104,862 miles
$6,800
Utah Car Pros - American Fork / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU86W69U022592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,242 miles
$15,104
Mark Mitsubishi Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
*!! FREE LOCAL DELIVERY ON ALL VEHICLES !!*2009 LANCER DE ** ** 1 OWNER VEHICLE ** **with** ** CLEAN CARFAX ** **features** ** 140W AM/FM STEREO / CD & MP3 PLAYERS AUDIO SYSTEM ** ** MULTI INFORMATION DISPLAY ** ** BUCKET SEATS ** ** STEERING WHEEL CONTROLLED ACCESSORIES ** ** CABIN AIR FILTRATION ** ** POWER WINDOWS & MIRRORS ** ** TILT STEERING WHEEL ** ** AUTO OFF HALOGEN HEAD LAMPS ** ** 12 VOLT ACCESSORY OUTLET ** ** VARIABLE SPEED INTERMITTENT WIPERS ** ** DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS ** ** REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE ** ** MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS ** ** COME TEST DRIVE THIS LANCER AND SEE WHY OUR CUSTOMERS ARE SO LOYAL TO MITSUBISHI & ESPECIALLY TO MARK MITSUBISHI at 1901 E. BELL RD!!! ** ** HIGHEST CUSTOMER LOYALTY RATING IN THE NATION !!! ***** WE HAVE THE MOST COMPETITIVELY PRICED VEHICLES IN THE VALLEY ** ** OUR VEHICLES SELL QUICKLY ** ** COMPARE OUR PRICES, MILE FOR MILE & OPTION FOR OPTION, TO ANY OTHER !! ** ** NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS FINANCING OAC !! ** ** ANY TRADES WELCOME ** ** WE *^SHIP TO ALL STATES *^(SEPARATE SHIPPING CHARGES APPLY) ** ** CALL or TEXT @ 602-492-8731 TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AND SET UP A TEST DRIVE ** ** MARK MITSUBISHI-1901 E BELL RD ** ** ALWAYS VALUE PRICED ** ***** ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES RECEIVE THOROUGH ASE CERTIFIED INSPECTION & RECONDITIONING ** ****JUST OFF THE 101 & CAVE CREEK RD. MINUTES FROM ANYWHERE IN GREATER PHOENIX !!*Advertised prices are subject to sales tax, title, license, registration and dealer documentary fees, and finance charges. Vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. Second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. Current Mileage May Vary. *^Item or items not included in advertised price. *Subscriptions, service, data usage and time charges, or other fees may apply. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer DE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU16U49U035430
Stock: 14973E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 36,810 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,998
CarMax San Gabriel Valley/Duarte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Duarte / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U8FW4AU026780
Stock: 19175637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,383 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,488
CARZ PLANET - Portland / Oregon
CALL OR TEXT SAMMY AT 503-683-1212 BEAUTIFUL 2008 MITSUBISHI LANCER THAT WAS JUST PRE-INSPECTED AND JUST SERVICED FOR ITS NEW OWNER! IT HAS THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS: MOON ROOF, REAR SPOILER, PREMIUM WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, AIR CONDITIONING, AND SO MUCH MORE! BAD CREDIT, DIVORCE, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPTCY CAN HELP! WE ARE THE FINANCE KINGS! WE CAN HELP WITH ANY CREDIT PROBLEM! IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT! COME SEE US TODAY AND LET US HELP YOU DRIVE YOUR DREAM HOME TODAY! DA#3599 CARZ PLANET CALL OR TEXT SAMMY AT 503-683-1212 similiar vehicles: m3 m5 rs6 s4 s6 amg isf g35 g37 350z 370z 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 335i wrx sti evolution 128I gtr gt-r c63 ,MR
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU86UX8U023564
Stock: 6497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,911 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,950
Prudential Auto Leasing - Hudson / Ohio
One Owner with 100% Clean Carfax / Autocheck and Title!! Alloy Wheels, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Passenger-Side AirBag, Air Conditioning, ABS, AM/FM Radio, Bucket Seating, CD Player, Child Seat, Driver-Side Airbag, Rear Window Defroster, Side-Impact Airbags, Tilt Wheel and More. A/C Power Package, Accessory Fog Lights, Accessory Trunk Mat W/Out Subwoofer, Antenna Type - Mast, Anti-Theft System - Engine Immobilizer, Center Console - Front Console With Storage, Child Seat Anchors, Cupholders - Front, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Interior Trunk Release, External Temperature Display, Front Airbags - Dual, Front Brake Diameter - 10.9, Front Brake Width - 1.0, Front Seat Type - Bucket, Front Suspension Classification - Independent, Front Wipers - Intermittent, Headlights - Auto Delay Off, In-Dash Cd - Single Disc, Knee Airbags - Driver, Power Outlet(S) - 12v Front, Power Steering, Power Windows, Radio - Am/Fm, Rear Brake Diameter - 8.0, Rear Defogger, Rear Suspension Classification - Independent, Rear Suspension Type - Multi-Link, Rear Suspension Type - Trailing Arms, Remote Trunk Release, Retained Accessory Power, Seatbelt Force Limiters - Front, Seatbelt Pretensioners - Front, Side Airbags - Front, Spare Tire Mount Location - Inside, Spare Tire Size - Temporary, Spare Wheel Type - Steel, Speed Sensitive Volume Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Type - All Season, Trip Computer, Upholstery - Cloth, Warnings And Reminders - Low Fuel Level, Watts - 140, Wheel Covers - Full
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer DE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU16U68U005280
Stock: MTS6678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,193 miles
$5,500
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1302931 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU86U08U011102
Stock: c106988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 181,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
South Coast Mitsubishi - Costa Mesa / California
Bluetooth, This 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS, has a great Tarmac Black Pearl exterior, and a clean Black interior! Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM Radio ABS Brakes Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2480 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Bluetooth.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU86U48U009210
Stock: S10179P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Oxnard Mitsubishi - Oxnard / California
2.0L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer DE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA32U1FU5AU009704
Stock: P009704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 118,363 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,909
Westgate Triad Mitsubishi - Graham / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner.Certification Program Details: WESTGATE ENHANCED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY 6 MONTH 6000 MILES Assemblies Covered: Engine - Cylinder block, heads, and all internal engine parts; crankshaft bearings, camshaft bearings, connecting rods and bearings, pistons, valve train, timing gears, timing gear chain/belt and cover, oil pump/oil pump housing, manifolds, flywheel, water pump, harmonic balancer, valve covers, oil pan, and engine mounts. Also covered are turbocharger/supercharger housings, internal parts and valves. Fuel Delivery Components - Fuel pump, EFI sensors/control units, fuel pressure regulators, fuel sending unit, diesel fuel injection pump. Transmission/Transaxle/Transfer Case - Case and all internal parts, input/output shafts, automatic transmission clutches, bands, governor, thrust bearings, washers, torque converter, vacuum modulator, transmission mounts, transmission-mounted solenoid pack, electronic control unit and oil pan. Front-Wheel Drive - Final drive housing, all internal parts, axle shafts, axle shaft bearings, constant velocity joints, axle housing, all internal parts, differential, bearings and case. Rear-Wheel Drive- Axle shafts, axle shaft bearings, axle housing, all internal parts, differential side and pinion gears, disc or cone-limited slip, propeller shafts, universal joints, center support bearings, yokes. Brakes - Master cylinder, power assist booster, wheel cylinders, disc calipers. Electrical - Starter motor and solenoid, alternator/generator, voltage regulator, wiper motors, ignition switch, ignition lack cylinder, electronic ignition control, distributor, emergency warning flasher switch. Vehicle Manufacturer Installed Air Conditioner Compressor, clutch and clutch bearing, condenser, evaporator, accumulator, high/low pressure compressor cut-off switch, pressure cycling switch, receiver dryer and temperature control programmer. *See Dealer for details. Applies to vehicles current model year vehicles plus 12 model years and less than 150,000 miles.Westgate Triad Mitsubishi is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don’t Buy One From Us. Copy and Paste this link to receive Full Market Value for Your Vehicle. https://www.kbb.com/instant-cash-offer/W/71996735/43A6F9B8-DB6C-48C0-A360-F658B2176E3E/. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. The dealership is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer. Pricing subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU26U38U011060
Stock: 004227A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 144,445 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Brandl Chevrolet Buick GMC - Aitkin / Minnesota
** LOCAL TRADE **, ** MULTI-POINT VEHICLE INSPECTION **, ** VEHICLE DETAILED **, ** OIL CHANGED **. **OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE FULLY RECONDITIONED. CALL TO SEE WHAT WORK WAS DONE TO THIS VEHICLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA3AU86U48U005089
Stock: 1194A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
