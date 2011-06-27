Vehicle overview

In past years, the Mitsubishi Lancer's crisp styling, steady handling and spacious interior made it a compelling alternative to more mainstream offerings in the economy car class. However, Mitsubishi has left its compact sedan entry largely unchanged for several years now, while most rival automakers have redesigned their small sedans. These newer competitors surpass the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer in most areas.

There's nothing gravely wrong with the 2014 Lancer, which offers an acceptably smooth ride and ample amenities in the cabin. However, if you start looking at the details, the picture isn't quite so rosy. To start, the continuously variable transmission (CVT) that takes the place of a conventional automatic transmission saps the strength of the Lancer's four-cylinder engines, particularly the base 2.0-liter. Performance is still passable, but the level of noise in the cabin during hard acceleration is excessive.

Although the Lancer's EPA fuel economy ratings are still middle of the road for this class, there are better options out there if mpg is a priority. Inside, Mitsubishi's compact sedan simply isn't as comfortable as rivals: The steering wheel doesn't telescope, and extensive use of hard plastic makes it hard to find a good spot to rest an elbow on longer trips. Trunk capacity is also low for this class.

There are quite a few cars in this price range that we'd recommend ahead of the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer. Topping the list are the well-rounded Ford Focus and the Honda Civic, which have nicer interiors, more refined engines and transmissions and higher fuel economy ratings. Other good choices include the Kia Forte, which packs in a lot of features and style for the money (and has a much larger trunk to boot), and the Mazda 3, which gets a full redesign for 2014. If you're looking at the all-wheel-drive Lancer SE for its added capability in snow, the Subaru Impreza is worth considering as well.

Although we've always liked the Lancer Ralliart, one of the few sporty cars in this price range to offer an automated manual transmission, it, too, faces stiffer competition this year now that Subaru has overhauled its WRX.