Vehicle overview

Up until a few years ago, the Mitsubishi Lancer had some advantages over most of its small sedan competition, including distinctive styling, engaging handling and a lot of high-tech features. But these days the 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer is still pretty much the same car it was before, while other rival models have considerably outpaced it in most areas.

If you look toward the top end of the Lancer lineup, there are some interesting attributes, such as all-wheel drive and a pair of feisty engines that are available. But the entry and midlevel trims -- the ones most folks in this segment actually buy -- are merely average, notably in key areas such as performance and fuel economy. Moreover, they are below average in a few others, like powertrain refinement, interior quality and trunk capacity.

As such, most folks are likely to be happier with one of the newer entries in this segment. The Mazda 3 offers athletic road manners, while boasting better fuel economy. The Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus and Hyundai Elantra all offer superior refinement as well as more welcoming interiors and higher fuel mileage. And if all-wheel drive is needed, one should also consider the Subaru Impreza. Happily for the savvy consumer, the economy car segment is better than ever, but sadly this leaves the Lancer languishing in the back of the pack.