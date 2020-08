Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN TITLE* * SERVICE RECORDS * - MAAAAJOR SERVICE JUST DONE! - $1500++ WORTH OF MAINTENANCE DONE - NEW TIMING BELT, WATER PUMP, BELTS, AND MOUNTS - PREV OWNER DID NEW STRUTS (ALL 4) AND PUT YOKOHAMA TIRES WHICH ARE IN GREAT SHAPE - THESE ARE EXCELLENT LITTLE CARS, GREAT FOR A COMMUTER OR FIRST CAR - ICE COLD AC - CLEAN TITLE, ONE MINOR ACCIDENT 12 YEARS AGO - FOR THE MONEY, THIS IS A GREAT CAR - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - COSMETICS ARE A BIT WORN AND TORN, BUT ITS PRICED RIGHT AND W/ THE RECENT MAINT' ITS A GOOD DEAL! - ADD ~17% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Rear Bench Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA3AJ26E53U097675

Stock: DF41524P1M

Certified Pre-Owned: No