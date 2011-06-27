This was my first car and i believe we made an amazing choice. It's very reliable, especially for being 12 years old.. cant even tell! Its comfy inside. I love how the cup holders dont interfere with gear shift. This car is amazing on gas... amazing!! Gas is about 2.13/gallon. $5 gets us close to a half tank.. amazing. We keep up on oil change. I'm sure the timing belt will need replaced (we are at 109k) We change the oil every 3-4k and shes always running like new! We recently had our first big snow. It had no issue turning on even at 5 degree weather. I will stick with Mitsubishi for all future purchases. I feel blessed to own this car!

