  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer
  4. Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(116)
Appraise this car

2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multiple body styles and trim levels, clean cabin design, solid power from Ralliart and Sportback models, wagon's generous cargo capacity.
  • Base engine lacks punch, no manual gearbox in Ralliart models, ABS and side airbags not available on all models, small trunk in sedans.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$955 - $2,024
Used Lancer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A midpack player until now, the introduction of the more powerful and fun-to-drive Sportback and Ralliart models gives the Lancer the boost it needs to compete with the class leaders.

2004 Highlights

The Lancer Sportback wagon joins the lineup, along with performance-oriented Ralliart versions of both the sedan and wagon. All Sportback wagons as well as the Ralliart sedans get a new 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine rated at 160 horsepower (162 hp in Ralliart form). The entire Lancer line gets a redesigned front fascia with Mitsubishi's corporate grille design, plus new integrated bumpers, halogen headlamps and a relocated rear license plate.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer.

5(79%)
4(17%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
116 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 116 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Our first car, great choice!
Chelsea S,01/14/2016
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
This was my first car and i believe we made an amazing choice. It's very reliable, especially for being 12 years old.. cant even tell! Its comfy inside. I love how the cup holders dont interfere with gear shift. This car is amazing on gas... amazing!! Gas is about 2.13/gallon. $5 gets us close to a half tank.. amazing. We keep up on oil change. I'm sure the timing belt will need replaced (we are at 109k) We change the oil every 3-4k and shes always running like new! We recently had our first big snow. It had no issue turning on even at 5 degree weather. I will stick with Mitsubishi for all future purchases. I feel blessed to own this car!
A VERY FUN CAR!
mp010101,10/01/2014
I have now put over 136,000 miles on this car. I drive the hell out of this car and treat it like a work truck, engine is great and one of the best 2.4's that was built during this time. I have kept up with my regular maintenance items (oil changes, brakes, transmission flushes, etc...) and the car has been great. Good acceleration and a responsive gas pedal compared to other cars. I know people with much newer cars in this category (Nissan versa's corollas etc ) and this car is way more fun to drive. Looks like after a 136K miles i will have to change the catalytic converter. My goal is to try to get this car to 200k if it holds up.
2004 Lancer ES Experience
MK_MA,04/05/2004
Economical. Good ride for compact. More features than Honda Civic. Nice looking. A bit on the noisy side. especially engine with noisey valve tappit. However, still breaking in with only 600 miles on odometer. Interior nice except poor simulated woodgrain dash appears scratched. Very smooth shifting automatic. Nice radio/CD.
OZ to RALLIART
lkwdkuraj02,12/05/2003
I recently purchased a 2003 OZ, Lightning Yellow....enjoyed the car since day one....went in to get something fixed and walked out (after 5 hours) with a 2004 Ralliart.....I didn't even make a payment on the OZ....the Ralliart is so much FUN...the performance is excellent, handling is tight and solid, sportier clutch and short shift kit can't be any more of a joy to play with...
See all 116 reviews of the 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer

Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Overview

The Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer is offered in the following submodels: Lancer Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), LS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Ralliart 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and Ralliart 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer.

Can't find a used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Lancer for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,044.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,047.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Lancer for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,012.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,124.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Lancer lease specials

Related Used 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles