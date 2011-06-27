2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Review
Pros & Cons
- Multiple body styles and trim levels, clean cabin design, solid power from Ralliart and Sportback models, wagon's generous cargo capacity.
- Base engine lacks punch, no manual gearbox in Ralliart models, ABS and side airbags not available on all models, small trunk in sedans.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$955 - $2,024
Edmunds' Expert Review
A midpack player until now, the introduction of the more powerful and fun-to-drive Sportback and Ralliart models gives the Lancer the boost it needs to compete with the class leaders.
2004 Highlights
The Lancer Sportback wagon joins the lineup, along with performance-oriented Ralliart versions of both the sedan and wagon. All Sportback wagons as well as the Ralliart sedans get a new 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine rated at 160 horsepower (162 hp in Ralliart form). The entire Lancer line gets a redesigned front fascia with Mitsubishi's corporate grille design, plus new integrated bumpers, halogen headlamps and a relocated rear license plate.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Chelsea S,01/14/2016
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
This was my first car and i believe we made an amazing choice. It's very reliable, especially for being 12 years old.. cant even tell! Its comfy inside. I love how the cup holders dont interfere with gear shift. This car is amazing on gas... amazing!! Gas is about 2.13/gallon. $5 gets us close to a half tank.. amazing. We keep up on oil change. I'm sure the timing belt will need replaced (we are at 109k) We change the oil every 3-4k and shes always running like new! We recently had our first big snow. It had no issue turning on even at 5 degree weather. I will stick with Mitsubishi for all future purchases. I feel blessed to own this car!
mp010101,10/01/2014
I have now put over 136,000 miles on this car. I drive the hell out of this car and treat it like a work truck, engine is great and one of the best 2.4's that was built during this time. I have kept up with my regular maintenance items (oil changes, brakes, transmission flushes, etc...) and the car has been great. Good acceleration and a responsive gas pedal compared to other cars. I know people with much newer cars in this category (Nissan versa's corollas etc ) and this car is way more fun to drive. Looks like after a 136K miles i will have to change the catalytic converter. My goal is to try to get this car to 200k if it holds up.
MK_MA,04/05/2004
Economical. Good ride for compact. More features than Honda Civic. Nice looking. A bit on the noisy side. especially engine with noisey valve tappit. However, still breaking in with only 600 miles on odometer. Interior nice except poor simulated woodgrain dash appears scratched. Very smooth shifting automatic. Nice radio/CD.
lkwdkuraj02,12/05/2003
I recently purchased a 2003 OZ, Lightning Yellow....enjoyed the car since day one....went in to get something fixed and walked out (after 5 hours) with a 2004 Ralliart.....I didn't even make a payment on the OZ....the Ralliart is so much FUN...the performance is excellent, handling is tight and solid, sportier clutch and short shift kit can't be any more of a joy to play with...
Features & Specs
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
