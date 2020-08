Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

Tillery GMC Buick - Los Lunas / New Mexico

RECENT TRADE IN...CLEAN CARFAX!! You know, our founder Garland Tillery used to say, Theres a rear end for every seat! Here at Tillery Buick GMC we agree. So instead of wholesaling these cars and trucks, we decided to clean them up and sell them as basic transportation specials. Im sure youve heard of scratch and dent appliances; these vehicles are sort of like that. They may be older units, may have cosmetic flaws, but they still have some life left in them. The best part is the price; we have reduced these units to move them. Any known outstanding issues will be disclosed to the buyer at time of sale, per state law. Come in and check out our bargain inventory, as it changes frequently. Remember here at Tillery Buick GMC in Los Lunas we don't sell cars at a lower price because we have to, but because we can. Cars and trucks are like eggs...they're cheaper in the country. We shop the competition, so you don't have to. Actual vehicle mileage may vary due to test drives and demonstrator usage.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Rear Bench Seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA3AJ26E36U046258

Stock: C20145AY

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-03-2020