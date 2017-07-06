Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

206 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Lancer Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 206 listings
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    52,191 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    123,761 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    $816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    69,366 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,850

    $697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    54,261 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    74,751 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Gray
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    46,309 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,687

    $437 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Gray
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    89,297 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    79,238 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,686

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    144,398 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,388

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer GT in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer GT

    136,780 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,800

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    102,309 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,825

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer SE in Gray
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer SE

    91,582 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,200

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    89,842 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Silver
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    73,380 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,994

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer GT in Black
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer GT

    107,255 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart in Gray
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart

    58,948 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    42,670 miles

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in White
    used

    2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    81,101 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $8,499

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Lancer searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 206 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer
  4. Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Love This Car! Great Price and No Hassle
The Great Jordano Supreme,06/07/2017
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
In 2014, I asked a mechanic friend of mine what car i should buy. He told me to buy a Mitsubishi. He said they had stepped up their game on reliability and after owning mine for 3 years now, i couldn't agree more! I owned American cars my whole life and finally after the last one took a dump on me, I quit. I decided to only go foreign from now on. I walked into the mitsubishi dealership, test drove the lancer and bought it the next day and never looked back. In 3 years, I have been in for routine oil changes and 1 little thing that they called me to notify me of and was completely covered by them. The Alternator had a service ticket issue which did make a weird noise for about a month before they called me. Thats all cleared up now. It has started every time. It handles well but feels a little boxy. It is not the most fuel efficient ride in its class, but 30 MPG on average for me isn't bad at all. I wish it had a little more pep to get up to speed and the sound system is lacking but other than that I love it and I do not in anyway regret my decision to buy Mitsubishi. I would recommend it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Lancer
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mitsubishi Lancer info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings