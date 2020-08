Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

You found it! You keep it! This is the one you were looking for! Look no further! All you have to do is come and get it! CALL or COME TODAY! THE CAR DRIVES AND RUNS GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, CLOTH INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. CALL NOW for answers to your questions! + LOW DOWN PAYMENT, OKAY! + RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! + NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, OKAY! + HABLAMOS ESPAñOL! + NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! + GUARANTEED APPROVAL! + BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! It’s so easy! Come in for a test drive. Bring proof of income and of where you live. + Baja Cuota Inicial, Bien! + Tarifas desde 2.9 %! + Sin Credito, Mal Crédito, Esta Bien! + Hablamos Español! + Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! + No se deje rechazar mas! Hablamos Espanol. Falamos Portuguese. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is subject to change without notice.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA32U2FU0EU001649

Stock: 001649

Certified Pre-Owned: No