Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me
206 listings
- 52,191 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 123,761 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999$816 Below Market
- 69,366 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,850$697 Below Market
- 54,261 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 74,751 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 46,309 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,687$437 Below Market
- 89,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,900
- 79,238 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,686
- 144,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,388
- 136,780 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,800
- 102,309 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,825
- 91,582 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,200
- 89,842 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- 73,380 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,994
- 107,255 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 58,948 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995
- 42,670 miles
$8,495
- 81,101 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,499
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer
The Great Jordano Supreme,06/07/2017
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
In 2014, I asked a mechanic friend of mine what car i should buy. He told me to buy a Mitsubishi. He said they had stepped up their game on reliability and after owning mine for 3 years now, i couldn't agree more! I owned American cars my whole life and finally after the last one took a dump on me, I quit. I decided to only go foreign from now on. I walked into the mitsubishi dealership, test drove the lancer and bought it the next day and never looked back. In 3 years, I have been in for routine oil changes and 1 little thing that they called me to notify me of and was completely covered by them. The Alternator had a service ticket issue which did make a weird noise for about a month before they called me. Thats all cleared up now. It has started every time. It handles well but feels a little boxy. It is not the most fuel efficient ride in its class, but 30 MPG on average for me isn't bad at all. I wish it had a little more pep to get up to speed and the sound system is lacking but other than that I love it and I do not in anyway regret my decision to buy Mitsubishi. I would recommend it.
