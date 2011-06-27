Vehicle overview

Introduced in 2002 as a replacement for the aged Mirage sedan, the Mitsubishi Lancer came to market boasting upscale style and more rear-seat room than most of its rivals. Apart from that, there was really nothing that separated the Mitsubishi Lancer from the Civics, Corollas, Sentras and Elantras slugging it out in the economy sedan arena, especially since the only engine choice was a weak 120-horsepower four-cylinder. An effort was made (and still is today) to market the O-Z Rally as a sporty sedan, but with just the base engine, it remains all-show and no-go. For 2004, continuing its quest for young, active buyers, Mitsubishi introduced a new compact wagon known as the Sportback and brought out more powerful Ralliart versions of both the sedan and the wagon. For 2005, Mitsubishi discontinued the Sportback wagons, leaving only the sedans once again. The lone remaining Ralliart sedan model still offers 162 horsepower, quite a boost over the base 120.

Ralliart is Mitsubishi's international performance brand, engineered by the same people who worked on Mitsubishi's high-performance Lancer Evolution sedan. Mitsubishi uses the Ralliart sedan to grab a little market share in the econosport sedan and hatchback group. In service of this mission, the Lancer Ralliart has a sport-tuned suspension for tighter handling in the turns.

Despite their well-appointed interiors and smooth ride quality, the base, SE and O-Z Rally models handle a little too sloppily for our taste, and their lack of power doesn't help matters. The Lancer Ralliart, with its more potent motor, better suspension and standard safety features, is a much better choice. These aspects, combined with an attractive interior, make the 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer a pretty compelling small sedan.