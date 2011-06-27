  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Lancer
  4. Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(32)
Appraise this car

2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and nicely appointed interior, smooth power delivery, comfortable ride, spirited acceleration in Ralliart model.
  • Weak acceleration on ES, SE and O-Z Rally models, small trunk.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$1,337 - $2,558
Used Lancer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the Lancer ES, SE and O-Z Rally models are underpowered, the more powerful Ralliart is worth a look if you're shopping for a fun-to-drive economy sedan with an inviting cabin.

Vehicle overview

Introduced in 2002 as a replacement for the aged Mirage sedan, the Mitsubishi Lancer came to market boasting upscale style and more rear-seat room than most of its rivals. Apart from that, there was really nothing that separated the Mitsubishi Lancer from the Civics, Corollas, Sentras and Elantras slugging it out in the economy sedan arena, especially since the only engine choice was a weak 120-horsepower four-cylinder. An effort was made (and still is today) to market the O-Z Rally as a sporty sedan, but with just the base engine, it remains all-show and no-go. For 2004, continuing its quest for young, active buyers, Mitsubishi introduced a new compact wagon known as the Sportback and brought out more powerful Ralliart versions of both the sedan and the wagon. For 2005, Mitsubishi discontinued the Sportback wagons, leaving only the sedans once again. The lone remaining Ralliart sedan model still offers 162 horsepower, quite a boost over the base 120.

Ralliart is Mitsubishi's international performance brand, engineered by the same people who worked on Mitsubishi's high-performance Lancer Evolution sedan. Mitsubishi uses the Ralliart sedan to grab a little market share in the econosport sedan and hatchback group. In service of this mission, the Lancer Ralliart has a sport-tuned suspension for tighter handling in the turns.

Despite their well-appointed interiors and smooth ride quality, the base, SE and O-Z Rally models handle a little too sloppily for our taste, and their lack of power doesn't help matters. The Lancer Ralliart, with its more potent motor, better suspension and standard safety features, is a much better choice. These aspects, combined with an attractive interior, make the 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer a pretty compelling small sedan.

2006 Mitsubishi Lancer models

The 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer sedan is available in four trim levels: ES, SE, O-Z Rally and Ralliart. ES sedans come with items like 15-inch wheels; air-conditioning; power windows, locks and mirrors; a tilt steering wheel; a height-adjustable driver seat; and a CD player. The SE adds alloy wheels, chrome door handles (inside and out), Alcantara seating, power sunroof, cruise control, keyless entry, intermittent wipers and six-speaker audio. The O-Z Rally trim adds O-Z Rally alloy wheels, ground effects, white-faced gauges, cruise control, a split-folding rear seat, keyless entry, unique interior trim and embroidered floor mats. Top-of-the-line Ralliart models add foglamps, lower body kit moldings, 16-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and sport seats. The ES can be had with most of the O-Z's additional equipment through a convenience package, and O-Z Rally and Ralliart buyers can further upgrade with the Sun and Sound package, which provides a power sunroof and a 315-watt Infinity stereo.

2006 Highlights

All 2006 Mitsubishi Lancers receive new front fascias, daytime running lamps, a front-seat occupant sensor for airbag deployment and new seat fabrics for 2006. The ES model gets new wheel covers and a rear stabilizer bar, while the Ralliart now features standard side-impact airbags. Antilock brakes become optional for the ES and O-Z Rally. Late in the model year, a new trim level -- the SE -- debuts. It slots between the ES and O-Z Rally.

Performance & mpg

The ES, SE and O-Z Rally sedans are powered by a 120-horsepower, 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder. The Ralliart sedan upgrades to a 2.4-liter engine tuned to produce 162 hp and 162 pound-feet of. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all models, with a four-speed automatic available as an option.

Safety

Antilock brakes and side airbags are standard on the Ralliart models, and optional on the ES, SE and O-Z Rally. In NHTSA crash testing, the 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer scored five (out of five) stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side-impact tests, the Lancer received a subpar two-star rating for front-occupant protection (without side airbags) and four stars for rear-occupant protection. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Lancer received a "Good" rating (the highest possible). In IIHS side-impact testing, a Lancer without side airbags received a "Poor" rating (the lowest).

Driving

Like its Galant sibling, the smooth-riding Mitsubishi Lancer does a fine job of isolating passengers from nasty jolts on the roadway. Base models provide adequate power around town, but highway travel will make you wish you had more than 120 hp. With 162 horses to go around, the Ralliart model is much more enjoyable, especially when equipped with the slick-shifting five-speed manual. Although standard Lancers offer modest handling capability, the sport-tuned Ralliart model has sharper reflexes and is fun to drive.

Interior

The Lancer's interior is surprisingly stylish and constructed with quality materials. This car also has one of the roomiest cabins in its class. Rear-seat legroom, at 36.6 inches, comes close to what many midsize sedans offer. Ralliart models provide an all-black interior with carbonlike accents and sport bucket front seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer.

5(91%)
4(6%)
3(0%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.8
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Fun car to drive
wranglerman59,02/22/2012
Purchased new in Sept. 06, after shopping all the others, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, etc... we picked the Lancer. There is plenty of room for the driver, I'm 6'4". Will carry 4 adults and luggage. Handles great, good performance, for a 4 dr sedan. Very comfortable for short or long drives (took a 7 day 4k mile trip) gets 25-30 mpg around town and 29-36 hwy. have over 98k miles and still runs great, with only oil changes, tires and timing belt replaced, still has factory brakes! one of the best if not the best car I have every owned/driven (have owned 36 cars/trucks)
Love my Lancer 3
Tim,10/27/2010
As of October 2010 with over 55,000 miles still loving my 2006 Lancer SE. I had to get new tires at 50,000 miles and the brakes are about due for service (at 58,000 miles!!). I used to tell people my 1993 Honda Civic was the best car I ever owned, but I think my Lancer has beat it. Nothing but regular maintenance after 55,000 miles and 4 years, incredible!
2006 Lancer
Bagsy1,03/16/2007
I recently was t-boned on the drivers side. The Lancer was totaled but I walked away. I am completely satisfied with the saftey and reliablity of the car.
Sportcompact Segment's Best Kept Secret
JOE LANGLEY,11/23/2005
I did not know of the exsistance of this particular Lancer model, but I was forced to research this car due to rising insurance costs. I went to the dealership and was handed the keys to the Lancer ralliart W/5 speed manual transmission, the moment I slipped the transmission into first gear and rolled away, I knew deep in my heart that my search for a car was offically over. I took a left turn out of the dealership and headed straight for the interstate where I merged into traffic with authority. The smooth clutch and short throw transmission were a pure joy to operate. Torque is present in abundance with no need to downshift to pass. The handling is telepathic and this car has a great sounding exhaust.
See all 32 reviews of the 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer

Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Overview

The Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer is offered in the following submodels: Lancer Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Ralliart 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Ralliart 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer.

Can't find a used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Lancer for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,515.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,977.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Lancer for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,752.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,083.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Lancer lease specials

Related Used 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles