Used 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me
- 36,810 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,998
- 114,507 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 147,139 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,800
- 119,566 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
- 110,054 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,748$1,932 Below Market
- 105,744 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 124,326 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,844$539 Below Market
- 94,788 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,595
- 146,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,838
- 155,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999$312 Below Market
- 48,227 milesDelivery Available*
$9,990
- 108,331 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,995
- 143,308 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
- 132,190 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$227 Below Market
- 67,302 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,599
- 114,701 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,545
- 115,976 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990
- 93,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,444
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer
See all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.615 Reviews
Report abuse
senatejs24,07/25/2010
I love this car the dealer was awesome handled and new the cars very well was actually looking at a 2010 lancer Es model before they threw this car into the loop. It handles nice on turns and looks stylish.
