Used 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

Public Wholesale Cars are sold "As Is" and do not have any implied warranty at all. You are purchasing these vehicles just like another used car dealer would purchase it. This means Lou fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat in no way warranties any type of mechanical failure after the sale transaction is complete. These vehicles have not had any type of mechanical inspection done by Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat. For customers wanting some type of warranty available on a user car Lou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat offers a complete selection of late model inventory.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer O-Z Rally with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA3AJ86E55U011156

Stock: G18774XP

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020