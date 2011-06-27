  1. Home
2003 Mitsubishi Lancer Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin, relaxed and quiet at freeway speeds, smooth ride.
  • Underpowered engine, ABS and side airbags only available on LS version.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Lancer is a solid vehicle, but aside from its roomy cabin and comfortable ride, there's little reason to recommend it over other more entertaining rivals.

2003 Highlights

Midway through the year, Mitsubishi will unleash its Lancer Evolution, a rally racing-inspired road burner that sends 271 horsepower through all four of its 17-inch wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer.

5(67%)
4(22%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.5
118 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

200,000 miles and still rolling smooth
imanilove,07/14/2012
I'm a second owner, I had this car for over 6 years now. This car has been through the ringer and has been dogged out. Like most cars some issues have arisen such as the tie rods, and timing belt which I think is quite normal for a car with 200,000 miles. Other than that I just kept up on regular with oil changes and it's still riding strong. I would recommend a lancer to anyone looking for a long lasting car. It's certainly not a luxury car but it's a damn good car.
Watch for the heater/air switch
jen,08/28/2010
I seen a review above me about the heater knob not turning to air conditioning. So I decided to chime in. I had the same issue and so did all 3 of my friends who own the same year lancer. Never on recall and they refused to fix it. 3k was the estimate. I traded it in this year got 2,200 trade because of the knob. It also had issues with the timing belt I had to replace it 2x's under 100k. Transmission started slipping at 90k. Lighted mirror cover broke off. Don't let me deter you. Im sure some of that wear and tear was my fault. Light bulbs burned out quite often watch for water under hood. Drives beautifully in snow. Drove through snow storm, 1 ft deep snow and icy wipers and all.
GREAT CAR!
ashleemays,09/11/2014
I've had my Lancer for over a year and so far I've loved it, it has only broke down on me one time the camshaft sensor went out than my battery went out but other than that it's been a great car. I did notice that people have been saying that they had problems with the temperature knob I have too ever since I bought the car!
Great Car
ryans93,02/20/2012
We have owned the Lancer since it was new and it has been a fantastic car. It still looks great, gets good gas mileage, is fun to drive, and little has gone wrong with it. The build quality is excellent and the interior has held up extremely well with almost no rattles and still tight after 9 years and 150k. Other than regular maintenance, few problems have arisen on the car, and it's been very reliable.
See all 118 reviews of the 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer

Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer Overview

The Used 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer is offered in the following submodels: Lancer Sedan. Available styles include ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), LS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and O-Z Rally 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A).

