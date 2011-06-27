I seen a review above me about the heater knob not turning to air conditioning. So I decided to chime in. I had the same issue and so did all 3 of my friends who own the same year lancer. Never on recall and they refused to fix it. 3k was the estimate. I traded it in this year got 2,200 trade because of the knob. It also had issues with the timing belt I had to replace it 2x's under 100k. Transmission started slipping at 90k. Lighted mirror cover broke off. Don't let me deter you. Im sure some of that wear and tear was my fault. Light bulbs burned out quite often watch for water under hood. Drives beautifully in snow. Drove through snow storm, 1 ft deep snow and icy wipers and all.

