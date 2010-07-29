Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

206 listings
Lancer Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    173,383 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer DE in Gray
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer DE

    69,911 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS in Red
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    90,193 miles

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS in Black
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    181,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    118,363 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,909

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    144,445 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    189,794 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,300

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    146,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,838

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Gray
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    108,331 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer DE in Gray
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer DE

    143,308 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    115,976 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    92,471 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    108,358 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,991

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    65,919 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,100

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES in Black
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES

    76,766 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS in Gray
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    104,862 miles

    $6,800

    Details
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer DE in Red
    used

    2009 Mitsubishi Lancer DE

    88,242 miles

    $15,104

    Details
  • 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS in White
    used

    2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS

    36,810 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Lancer

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5104 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Tony,07/29/2010
We bought this car for my 16 year old son thinking it would be a nice car for him to drive back and forth to school. The car looks and drives wonderful, plenty of power and great gas mileage. Our shock was when we went to get it covered with our local insurance agent. The price was outrageous! I now see on the internet, it is right at the top of the list for most expensive cars to insure. Don't make the same mistake we did; Check with your insurance agent first!
