Used 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer for Sale Near Me

Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas

The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this Mitsubishi Lancer is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. One of the best things about this Mitsubishi Lancer is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer is a pre-owned vehicle. More information about the 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer: The styling on Mitsubishi's 2009 Lancer sets it apart from the rest of the compact and subcompact sedan crowd, thanks to the flashy front nose and sleek yet upright profile. It's a good value for the money, and has a fashionable, comfortable interior to boot. Standard side air bags and options such as the digital music server also make it an attractive choice from a features standpoint. Interesting features of this model are standard air bags all around, new 2.4L engine available., Attractive, sporty styling, and available navigation system and music server

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JA3AU26U79U024251

Stock: 024251

Certified Pre-Owned: No

