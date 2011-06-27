Used 1996 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews

Love this car! mdark , 11/03/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this car with 150k miles on it, has had a few minor issues but nothing abnormal for a car that's now pushing 165k miles. The car is extremely comfortable, I love driving it and the gas economy for a 1996 is AMAZING. The freeway MPG is phenomenal, however it dislikes stop and go in-town driving and traffic. Extremely reliable and the maintenance fees are pretty reasonable. I'd recommend this car to anyone, I can expect it to go 200k with ease. Report Abuse

It's finally time to sell Nick , 08/27/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 104K on it back in 01. Had it ever since. I now have 225K and it is finally time to get rid of it. The last 20K have had some problems with it, but what car wouldn't at that many miles. Paint has chipped off and some rusting around the wheel wells. Did most repairs myself. Good car for the price I paid. Drove it into the ground but it still gets 25mpg.

Galant GS Monkey , 01/29/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great little car. Even after adding some bolt on power (turbo) the car was very reliable. This is until we hit 170000, then the engine had a few stumbles. At 175000 the engine said its about my time and the transmission soon followed. I am sure that had this drivetrain remained stock it would have easily hit the 250000 mark.

1996 galant vette5960 , 03/29/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful brakes are horrible