Used 1994 Mitsubishi Galant for Sale Near Me

  • 1999 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    1999 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    144,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

  • 2003 Mitsubishi Galant LS in Silver
    2003 Mitsubishi Galant LS

    142,281 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

  • 2003 Mitsubishi Galant ES in White
    2003 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    93,293 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,500

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    116,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    $1,311 Below Market
  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    158,251 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    $448 Below Market
  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    49,870 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    144,336 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,495

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    2007 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    228,171 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $2,495

    $235 Below Market
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Light Green
    2008 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    76,149 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,800

  • 2011 Mitsubishi Galant SE in Silver
    2011 Mitsubishi Galant SE

    134,350 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,899

  • 2011 Mitsubishi Galant ES in White
    2011 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    150,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,880

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE in White
    2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE

    83,839 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,495

  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition
    2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sport Edition

    85,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    108,735 miles

    $7,998

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Black
    2012 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    117,465 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,500

  • 2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES
    2009 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    180,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,295

  • 2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE in White
    2012 Mitsubishi Galant SE

    44,247 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,992

  • 2004 Mitsubishi Galant ES in Silver
    2004 Mitsubishi Galant ES

    62,553 miles

    $4,999

29 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Galant

Overall Consumer Rating
4.214 Reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (14%)
94 Mitsubisihi Galant LS
jason tyler,07/29/2003
The mitsubishi galant is an excellent car. I've only had the great things from the vehicle during my ownership.
