Used 1994 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews
94 Mitsubisihi Galant LS
The mitsubishi galant is an excellent car. I've only had the great things from the vehicle during my ownership.
Would hate to part with it
Bought the Galant LS model new in '94. It's been a really nice machine to drive. It gets great gas mileage and has good handling. I have made several long trips with the Galant and its very comfortable and reliable. The only problems have been with the window motors and lately starting problems. Even though it now is a little rough looking due to lack of care and several teenage drivers, I would still hate to part with it.
Not So Bad After 13 Years
I bought my Galant GS (manual) new in Jan. '94. It has had no ultra-major issues over the years, just the tie-rods problematic were and it need frequent alignments (and tires). I replaced the timing belt and a few weeks later the water pump died (always get them replaced at same time). I had a valve break off a piece; which cost about $2,000 to replace. I now have about 155,000 miles on it and I'm getting around 27 mpg in city driving. The power is missing from the good ole days but my milage has improved. It burns a little oil but otherwise I expect I could run it up to 200,000 miles. I have the original transmission (but it's a manual and even after grinding numerous gears over 13 years it still shifts fine - though sometimes first is a little sticky to get into).
'94 MITSUBICHI, LS W/SUNROOF, V. CLEAN
GARAGE KEPT, VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT. NEW TIRES. SERVICED PER CAR MAKER SUGGESTED SCHEDULE. hAS ELECTRIC SUNROOF, ANIT THEFT AND AUTO ENTRY
8 Yrs & Still Going Strong
Overall has been a great car and I've more than gotten my moneys worth with over 8 years of continued use. Only major mechanical problem was replacing a transmission at 110k miles which was a bummer because I am rigorous about regular maintenance and checking and changing fluids but other than that the car has been rock solid reliable. I had some minor electrical problems with the car during the first year but everything was repaired under warranty. Ive thought about upgrading the last couple of years but cant bring myself to spend $25k to buy a comparable vehicle when this car offers similar features and comfort and is still going strong.
