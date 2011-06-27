Used 1994 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews

94 Mitsubisihi Galant LS jason tyler , 07/29/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The mitsubishi galant is an excellent car. I've only had the great things from the vehicle during my ownership. Report Abuse

Would hate to part with it james gary , 03/26/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought the Galant LS model new in '94. It's been a really nice machine to drive. It gets great gas mileage and has good handling. I have made several long trips with the Galant and its very comfortable and reliable. The only problems have been with the window motors and lately starting problems. Even though it now is a little rough looking due to lack of care and several teenage drivers, I would still hate to part with it.

Not So Bad After 13 Years philsie , 10/25/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Galant GS (manual) new in Jan. '94. It has had no ultra-major issues over the years, just the tie-rods problematic were and it need frequent alignments (and tires). I replaced the timing belt and a few weeks later the water pump died (always get them replaced at same time). I had a valve break off a piece; which cost about $2,000 to replace. I now have about 155,000 miles on it and I'm getting around 27 mpg in city driving. The power is missing from the good ole days but my milage has improved. It burns a little oil but otherwise I expect I could run it up to 200,000 miles. I have the original transmission (but it's a manual and even after grinding numerous gears over 13 years it still shifts fine - though sometimes first is a little sticky to get into).

'94 MITSUBICHI, LS W/SUNROOF, V. CLEAN sgk , 12/14/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful GARAGE KEPT, VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT. NEW TIRES. SERVICED PER CAR MAKER SUGGESTED SCHEDULE. hAS ELECTRIC SUNROOF, ANIT THEFT AND AUTO ENTRY