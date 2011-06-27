Estimated values
1994 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$600
|$1,364
|$1,779
|Clean
|$528
|$1,203
|$1,568
|Average
|$383
|$880
|$1,148
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$727
Estimated values
1994 Mitsubishi Galant S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$600
|$1,364
|$1,779
|Clean
|$528
|$1,203
|$1,568
|Average
|$383
|$880
|$1,148
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$727
Estimated values
1994 Mitsubishi Galant LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$600
|$1,364
|$1,779
|Clean
|$528
|$1,203
|$1,568
|Average
|$383
|$880
|$1,148
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$727
Estimated values
1994 Mitsubishi Galant GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$600
|$1,364
|$1,779
|Clean
|$528
|$1,203
|$1,568
|Average
|$383
|$880
|$1,148
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$727