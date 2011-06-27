Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,269
|$1,665
|$1,889
|Clean
|$1,125
|$1,480
|$1,679
|Average
|$839
|$1,111
|$1,258
|Rough
|$553
|$742
|$838
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,322
|$1,810
|$2,085
|Clean
|$1,173
|$1,609
|$1,853
|Average
|$875
|$1,208
|$1,389
|Rough
|$576
|$807
|$925
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,537
|$2,101
|$2,416
|Clean
|$1,364
|$1,868
|$2,147
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,402
|$1,610
|Rough
|$670
|$936
|$1,072
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,374
|$1,856
|$2,127
|Clean
|$1,219
|$1,650
|$1,890
|Average
|$909
|$1,239
|$1,417
|Rough
|$599
|$827
|$943
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,393
|$1,760
|$1,969
|Clean
|$1,236
|$1,565
|$1,750
|Average
|$922
|$1,174
|$1,312
|Rough
|$607
|$784
|$874
Estimated values
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,546
|$2,022
|$2,290
|Clean
|$1,371
|$1,798
|$2,035
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,349
|$1,525
|Rough
|$674
|$901
|$1,016