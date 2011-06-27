Used 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews
2001 Eclipse GT
Bought this car when I joined the Air Force and it has been very reliable. I have driving across country three times and have never had a problem. The only down fall is that the car takes premium fuel only and it costs me 50 dollars to fill up. Was very easy to find performance parts for, and the car handles them very well.
16 Years & still in Love
I'm the original owner, the tranny went at 120,000. I don't know why. I didn't beat it at all. Had a used transmission put it with 55,000 miles for $3000. I have 45,000 miles on the replacement tranny. I had the water pump & the timing belt & serpentine belt replaced around 130,000. The replacement water pump went in it in 2 years. I had an aftermarket water pump & it failed in a year & a half. I had another one put in it & it failed in 5 months. It was under warranty & had it replaced again. I had the EGR valve replaced & all the sensors replaced. After the EGR valve the performance picked way up & is running like new. I have 168,000 miles on her. I have no rust despite living in Wisconsin. The shocks for the hatch went bad a while ago, just too lazy to get them replaced. I had to replace the radiator at around 145,000 miles. The moon roof doesn't work due to lack of use, I assume. My struts need replacing but holding off on that. Reliable car except for the tranny issue. I still blow away other sport cars when they wanna try me. My 1st headlight finally went out 2 months ago...15+ yrs with the same headlights...pretty cool.
Great Car
I have had this car for 3 years and bought it with 73,000 miles on it. It now has 148,000 miles on it. The v6 is torquey but still good on fuel. The manual transmission shifts smooth but has a direct feel. It leans a bit more than I'd like in sharper turns but never feels unsafe. I've never had to do any major repairs to this car. Only thing that broke was the EGR solenoid. A $40 part from the dealer. Very fun to drive and easy to to long trips in. I drive it 100 miles round trip everyday. I average about 28.5 mpg.
Good Car Overall but had minor issues
I bought this car in 2006, it had around 45k on it. I drove the car for about 100k miles when I owned it. First, the car says to run premium only but I never did. I ran regular in it the entire time and it never gave me any issues. Issues with car: Replaced 02 sensor, transmission was making a clicking noise, but never gave me any issues. Sunroof gave me trouble with jumping, jerking, really rough to open. I just stopped using it soon after buying it. Back hatch would not stay up when opened. Dash is cheap, it was cracked when I bought it. Wasn't starting well, I didn't want to deal with any longer so I sold it. Glad I owned it, good car and low maintenance.
My lil blue eclipse
I definately like this car but when I first got it, it had alot of problems such as my spark plugs going every week and needing to get them replaced, the battery went after 18 months along with the brakes and my two front tires. Besides that its pretty reliable, it hasn't broken down on me yet...
