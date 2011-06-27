Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews

Wow. Mr. Mitsubishi , 04/03/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my GSX brand spankin new off the lot in 1999, and wow- what a car. This baby packs a wallup- if you know what I mean. The AWD system allows you to hook up all those ponies when you step on it, and makes it much safer in the winter as well. I got more speeding tickets in this thing than any other car, ever. However, they never caught me top-speed testing her, and that's a good thing. 133 is way fast enough for me. Oh, and it's a very comfortable car at speed, or just crusing around in as well. Report Abuse

Great first car! lawrence , 08/28/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful For the two years which I've had my car its been great, especially because it has hardly cost me much on repairs. With 18" rims the look is great and sporty, and a loud exhaust to top it off, love the way it turns heads, it's been a great first car and hope to keep it till it dies out! Report Abuse

Love this car! Frank , 04/24/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this used car in 2001 with 20k mileages. I drove it for almost 8 years without major problem. The several minor problems: Remote Locker on the left door not work well, sometime would not unlock or lock. I had 1 accident due to rain wet road, crashed the left tire and front bumper after slipped into the shoulder of road. Fixed and runs good. Right now it is 74k and still runs good. I would want to keep it until 200k but due to my wife can't drive 5 speed manual so I have to give it up. Report Abuse

Eclipse Turbo - Great Car ga2co2gamw , 07/07/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Fabulous Car. Has not caused a single problem. Only reason I plan to sell is that this car is not suited to a family of four. Even my wife, who does not like to drive with manual trasmission, loves to drive the Eclipse. Report Abuse