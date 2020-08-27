Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me
- 84,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
- 180,725 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,477
- 126,196 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,577
- 147,480 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,311
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,295
- 91,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 99,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,991
- 106,759 miles
$4,726
- 90,768 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 172,889 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
- 81,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,498
- 57,608 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 96,722 miles
$8,000
- 74,426 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,792
- 123,348 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,199
- 143,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,988
- 213,507 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$2,988
- 117,744 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse
Overall Consumer Rating4.757 Reviews
Mr. Mitsubishi,04/03/2002
I bought my GSX brand spankin new off the lot in 1999, and wow- what a car. This baby packs a wallup- if you know what I mean. The AWD system allows you to hook up all those ponies when you step on it, and makes it much safer in the winter as well. I got more speeding tickets in this thing than any other car, ever. However, they never caught me top-speed testing her, and that's a good thing. 133 is way fast enough for me. Oh, and it's a very comfortable car at speed, or just crusing around in as well.
