Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Consumer Reviews

5(56%)4(35%)3(9%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
23 reviews
List Price Estimate
$788 - $1,833
My 96 Eclipse

96eclipse, 02/02/2013
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I got my car just over 2 years ago,it had just over 113,000 miles on it.I now have 129,800 on it and it runs perfectly.I don't know why people say the millage is ok,I think its wonderful I'm getting 28 in town and 36 on the Highway.I also realized by adding a bit of methanol to the fuel I get another 5 miles to the gallon. My 96 is as economic as any of these newer cars,and bigger too.And only has a 2.0 liter motor.The key to millage is a good cold air intake!Also a good Cat back exhaust system.

Report Abuse

Fun Long Lasting Durable Vehicle

Juan St Charles, 10/20/2007
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

My Eclipse is an RS with the 2 liter 420A engine, 5 speed, A/C, manual windows, and rear defroster. The 420A (2.0) non-turbo engine sounds good, performs excellent, and gets good mileage. Vehicle is cool looking and fun to drive. Make sure maintainence was performed every 30K mi including the timing belt at every 60K mi. Mine has been very reliable with minimal cost to operate.

Report Abuse

Good car

gtsxtt, 01/10/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My eclipse was a very good car to me all i have to do is keep gas in it and change the oil and it will run. The only problems i encountered were the oil pan gasket leaking. the door handles broke off and then my alternator went out on me. On my way up a hill the little clip holding my shift cables popped out and i got stuck in 2nd. I fixed it and drove it another 20,000 miles still going with 213,000 and more to come.

Report Abuse

Nice sports/economy car

Lou, 03/12/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The Eclipse RS has an I4 engine with a 5 speed transmittion. It certainly can get out of its way but it also has a sporty design which econ boxes can't match. I like the basic design with roll up window. My model has the optional 17" wheels which improve handling and look great. The car had an head gasket problem but the dealership replaced the head gasket and the timing belt and water pump. So beware of head gaskets issue before your purchase.

Report Abuse

Converted Mustanf fanatic

Chriswester, 02/06/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

As a huge Mustang 5.0 fan of the 80's, I was frustrated that all three of the GT's I owned left me on the side of the road at some point in time, so I bought a 1992 Eclipse GSX. This car was so much better in every respect, POWER, STYLING, HANDLING and Comfort, especially since I'm 6'4". My insurance agent also loved me because of all the safety features including the auto seatbelts, ABS and AWD. I drove this car until 120000 miles, than traded it in on the 1996 GSX. WOW. I couldn't imagine my car could be any better, but I was wrong. You can tell how great this car is by looking in the want ads...they are NEVER there.

Report Abuse
