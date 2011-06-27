Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.
Rear leg room28.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2855 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height49.8 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oslo Green Pearl
  • Monarch Green Pearl
  • Kalapana Black
  • Durango Copper Pearl
  • Northstar White
  • Minden Silver Pearl
  • Celtic Blue Pearl
  • Saronno Red
