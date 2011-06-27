Estimated values
1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$805
|$1,350
|$1,646
|Clean
|$711
|$1,196
|$1,459
|Average
|$522
|$887
|$1,083
|Rough
|$334
|$577
|$708
Estimated values
1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$557
|$1,265
|$1,646
|Clean
|$492
|$1,120
|$1,459
|Average
|$362
|$831
|$1,083
|Rough
|$231
|$541
|$708
Estimated values
1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$557
|$1,265
|$1,646
|Clean
|$492
|$1,120
|$1,459
|Average
|$362
|$831
|$1,083
|Rough
|$231
|$541
|$708
Estimated values
1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$557
|$1,265
|$1,646
|Clean
|$492
|$1,120
|$1,459
|Average
|$362
|$831
|$1,083
|Rough
|$231
|$541
|$708
Estimated values
1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$710
|$1,317
|$1,646
|Clean
|$627
|$1,167
|$1,459
|Average
|$461
|$865
|$1,083
|Rough
|$295
|$563
|$708