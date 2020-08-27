Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me

39 listings
Eclipse Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 39 listings
  • 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT
    used

    2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT

    84,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS
    used

    2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS

    180,725 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,477

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    126,196 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,577

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT

    147,480 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,311

    Details
  • 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,295

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport

    87,240 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,994

    $1,508 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Silver
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    145,322 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $984

    $2,599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Gray
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    39,775 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $6,862

    $360 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport in Orange
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport

    89,804 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,977

    $615 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Silver
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    48,729 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,650

    $263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport in Red
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport

    88,787 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    81,292 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,498

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport in White
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport

    60,020 miles
    Fair Deal

    $8,950

    $540 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT in Black
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT

    57,608 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT in White
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT

    91,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Orange
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    99,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    163,012 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport in Gray
    used

    2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport

    108,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Eclipse searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse
Overall Consumer Rating
4.523 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (35%)
  • 3
    (9%)
My 96 Eclipse
96eclipse,02/02/2013
I got my car just over 2 years ago,it had just over 113,000 miles on it.I now have 129,800 on it and it runs perfectly.I don't know why people say the millage is ok,I think its wonderful I'm getting 28 in town and 36 on the Highway.I also realized by adding a bit of methanol to the fuel I get another 5 miles to the gallon. My 96 is as economic as any of these newer cars,and bigger too.And only has a 2.0 liter motor.The key to millage is a good cold air intake!Also a good Cat back exhaust system.
Report abuse
