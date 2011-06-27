  1. Home
2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engines, sharp handling, stylish design, versatile retractable hardtop.
  • Pricey, big blind spots with top up, steering a little lacking in feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

While convertibles bearing the Mercedes-Benz name have always offered luxury, solidity and brand cachet, the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class does them one better -- it's a genuine driver's car.

Vehicle overview

Mercedes-Benz's three-pointed star has long been synonymous with style and prestige, but it has historically taken a backseat to BMW's blue and white propeller as a symbol of driving excitement. This was certainly true of the first-generation SLK roadster, which offered decent straight-line speed and a then-novel folding hardtop but lost points due to its archaic recirculating-ball steering design and generally less-than-sporting demeanor. But when the folks at Mercedes set about redesigning the SLK a few years ago, they had evidently grown tired of playing second fiddle to their Bavarian rival in the minds of discerning drivers. That's the only way to explain the downright frisky performance of the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class roadster.

Now in its fourth year of production, the current-generation SLK continues to offer sports-carlike handling, broad-shouldered power and the all-weather convenience of a retractable hardtop. Blessed with numerous updates for 2009, this aging model remains one of the most capable and desirable cars in its class. While purists may be tempted by the standard manual transmission on base SLK300 models, speed lovers of all stripes will be intrigued by the midlevel SLK350's newly pumped-up engine. Boasting 300 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque -- increases of 32 hp and 7 lb-ft over last year -- the already quick SLK350 should be noticeably quicker. Also of note, all 2009 SLKs are endowed with what Mercedes calls a "Direct Steer System," which includes a 25 percent quicker steering ratio and a progressive-effort build-up based on steering angle. Other enhancements include a new 5-inch LCD screen, an in-dash six-CD changer, freshened exterior styling and optional iPod/MP3 connectivity.

None of this comes cheap, naturally, and the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK is one of the most expensive choices for a luxury convertible or roadster. As such, one could also consider the sublime Porsche Boxster as well as less desirable (but less expensive) models like the Audi TT, BMW Z4, Honda S2000 and Nissan 350Z. However, these ragtop models lack the Benz's retractable hardtop, and they would be hard-pressed to match the SLK's classy interior appointments. What really sets the SLK apart, though, is its complete package. In the premium roadster segment, at least, the three-pointed star is now synonymous with performance as well as other, more traditional Mercedes traits.

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class models

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is a luxury roadster equipped with a power-retractable hardtop. Three trim levels are offered: SLK300, SLK350 and SLK55 AMG. Standard equipment on the SLK300 includes 17-inch alloy wheels (up an inch from last year), leather upholstery, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and a premium audio system with a 5-inch LCD screen and an in-dash six-CD changer. The SLK350 adds a larger V6 engine and upgraded brakes. The gonzo V8-powered SLK55 AMG affords rocket-like acceleration and includes 18-inch wheels, high-performance tires, even larger brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, power heated sport seats with driver-side memory, upgraded leather upholstery, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel and unique interior and exterior trim details.

Some of the AMG model's standard features are available as options on lesser models. Also optional are bi-xenon headlamps, an iPod integration kit, satellite radio, a navigation system with an expanded 6.5-inch LCD screen, a Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system and an Airscarf system that directs heat through vents in the head restraints. For non-AMG models, a "Sport Package" adds 18-inch AMG wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles and a few exterior styling enhancements.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class receives a host of updates. The base model is now known as the SLK300, and the midlevel SLK350 receives a significant power bump. There are also mild exterior and interior revisions, quicker and more responsive steering and a newly optional iPod integration kit.

Performance & mpg

Under the SLK300's hood is a 3.0-liter V6 that makes 228 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. The SLK350 packs a 3.5-liter V6 good for 300 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. The SLK300 can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control, while the SLK350 is only available with the same seven-speed auto. The high-performance SLK55 AMG comes with a beastly 5.4-liter V8 that cranks out 355 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque; a seven-speed automatic is mandatory. While the AMG is a world-class performer, with a 0-60-mph time in the neighborhood of 5 seconds, even the base SLK300 provides sprightly acceleration, especially with the standard six-speed manual shifter. Thanks to its engine refinements for '09, the SLK350 should chop a few tenths off the 6.3-second time we measured for last year's SLK350.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, traction control, knee airbags, side airbags and the TeleAid emergency call system are all standard on the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class.

Driving

Forget those stolid Mercedes convertibles of decades past -- the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class will put a smile on any driving enthusiast's face, while remaining comfortable and compliant enough to appeal to the average driver. The purpose-built AMG model is harder-edged, of course, but the SLK300 and SLK350 offer an alluring combination of comfort and handling prowess. Only in direct comparison with pure performance cars like the Boxster do the SLK's relatively uncommunicative steering and less tossable nature become apparent.

Interior

With retractable hardtop in place, the 2009 Mercedes-Bens SLK-Class is virtually indistinguishable from a conventional two-seat coupe. The only notable drawback involves the SLK's inferior sight lines, as the intricately constructed roof unavoidably creates significant blind spots. Press the button to lower the top, though, and all will be forgiven, as al fresco motoring is just 22 seconds away. When lowered, the folded top naturally eats up trunk space, but a modest 6.5 cubic feet is still available.

The SLK's interior design and materials are generally beyond reproach. Soft, high-quality plastics complement supportive yet nicely cushioned seats. Top-down wind buffeting is minimal if you keep the windows up, and the optional Airscarf system, which channels warm air to your neck and shoulders via dedicated ducts in the headrests, makes the SLK a true four-season convertible.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great around town
acslk,02/15/2010
This is a great car to drive! For around town driving, it has the right compromise between comfort and performance. It's soft enough so that it is comfortable on the bump and pot hole ridden streets around where I live. However, when on twisty roads in the country, it performs wonderfully at any speed you would drive on public roads. The 300 HP 3.5L V6 gives this car impressive straight line performance. It's definitely not a Porsche, but it's not supposed to be... The retractable hard top is wonderful considering the amount of rain we get. Build quality is excellent - no squeaks or rattles to speak of and no other problems / issues after 1 year of ownership.
2009 SLK 300
Dean,06/02/2008
Mercedes Benz really got this one right! I got the 1st one from the dealership! it looks so much like the SLR Mclaren in the front as well as the back with the trapezoid exhaust and diffusers. The bluetooth works fantastic. Redesigned steering wheel and gauges set this apart from the 2008 models. Color is Mars red with beige leather. The key fob remote transforms the solid coupe into a Roadster in no time! Traded in a 2006 Mazda Miata which is a terrific Roadster but does not compare in terms of Luxury and feel of this! Would highly recommend this if you are looking for the best of both worlds!
100% Owner Satisfaction
veemax,09/18/2009
SLK 300 6M. Without doubt, I thoroughly enjoy owning this vehicle. The pleasure begins with looking at it in the driveway. The stability and cornering are remarkable. The engine power is a little tame in the 300, but I had to get this car with the manual transmission. A surprising power band between 4-6k rpm makes the twisty roads a blast. The retractable hard roof is effortless and sometimes I will put the roof down just to drive a few blocks.
Z4 v SLK
BMW JUNKIE,10/25/2009
I just returned my 2007 BMW 335i which is every car reviewers baby. I bought the SLK 300 love it and would do it again. I was really thinking about buying the new BNMW Z4 35I with that twin turbo 300 HP like my 2007 335i BUT I could not justify the price difference of some $260 more a month to my wife and BMW would not deal with me despite my steller credit. I am not lead footed and don't street race so the difference in 1.1 sec from zero to 60 really doesn't matter. I would have bought the 350 but again it was the price difference. It is brand new with only a few miles on the car but I drove it enough to see what it has and I am happy with my choice. Good Choice in a Sports Car !!!
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
228 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
355 hp @ 5750 rpm
More About This Model

So you've got yourself a dilemma. You're in the market for a high-end roadster, but your country club's parking lot is so full of Boxsters and 911 Cabriolets, it makes you wonder if Porsche owns the place. Not that you'd really consider those cars anyway -- they're soft-top only, and besides, they sound like lawnmowers. But what should you buy instead? Here's an unconventional answer: a 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK55 AMG.

Why unconventional? For one thing, the SLK55 is stuck with an automatic transmission. Not an automated-clutch manual, mind you, but an old-fashioned slushbox that doesn't even blip the throttle on downshifts. Most competitors offer stick shifts, and Porsche's new dual-clutch PDK tranny punts the Benz's slow-witted seven-speed into the Schwartzwald. Furthermore, Mercedes isn't exactly renowned for making world-class sports cars, though this AMG drop top does corner athletically when you give it the crop.

But the SLK55 has more than just a slick retractable hardtop to lord over its Porsche compatriots. In a deliciously vulgar rejection of the "less is more" approach, Mercedes has gone and wedged a gigantic hand-built 5.4-liter V8 under this Miata-sized hooligan's hood. That's the same displacement as the top-of-the-line V8 in Ford's F-150 full-size pickup; what's more, the F-150 would actually benefit from an engine swap, as the SLK55's mill makes 45 more horsepower and 11 more pound-feet of torque. In other words, this is one bad little Benz. Put your foot down at any speed and the SLK55 hurtles forward like a runaway locomotive, quad exhaust tips belting out an intoxicating eight-cylinder symphony.

When you're not feeling felonious, the SLK55 makes for a surprisingly civilized companion, boasting well-shaped seats, a tolerably firm ride and a refined top-up demeanor marred only by intrusive road noise over coarse surfaces. It's an adroit double act that recalls the SLK55's big brother, the SL63, which costs twice as much. The SLK55 still doesn't come cheap, but our nicely optioned tester's $72,545 sticker isn't entirely unreasonable for a wickedly fast V8-powered luxury roadster. Lackluster transmission notwithstanding, we strongly recommend asking the Lord to buy you this Mercedes-Benz.

Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Overview

The Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is offered in the following submodels: SLK-Class SLK55 AMG, SLK-Class Convertible. Available styles include SLK300 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M), SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A), and SLK55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl 7A).

