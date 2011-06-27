Overall rating

For nearly 20 years, the least expensive drop-top in the Mercedes-Benz lineup has worn the SLK nameplate, partly as a sign of respect to the top-dog SL convertible but also an acknowledgment of its shorter (or kurz in German) footprint. However, Mercedes is in the midst of renaming most of the vehicles in its lineup, and the SLK is no exception. The 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class might have a new name badge and spiffy new sheetmetal, but underneath it is the same little roadster that is equally at home on meandering backroads as it is on the open highway.

For now, the refreshed SLC comes in two versions: the fuel-efficient (and more affordable) SLC300 and the performance-oriented AMG SLC 43. The SLC 43 replaces the previous SLK 55, with its new turbocharged V6 (362 horsepower) taking the place of the SLK 55's naturally aspirated V8. We'll miss that V8 and the authentic muscle-car character it brought to the car, but the SLC 43's performance should be very similar, if that's any consolation. Whichever SLC you choose, you'll appreciate the car's cabin, which wouldn't look out of place in more expensive Mercedes sedans, and its grand-touring-style ride comfort.

Much of that could also be said of the BMW Z4, which is the SLC's most obvious rival. You'll certainly want to compare both during your shopping process. For a sportier roadster than the SLC, check out muscular Chevrolet Corvette or the nimble-handling Porsche Boxster. Looking at a few small four-seat convertibles, such as the Audi TT and BMW 2 Series, could also be a good idea. Still, if balanced luxury and performance is what you're after, the Mercedes-Benz SLC will surely impress.

The Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes with automatic drying, a rearview camera, roll bars, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, Attention Assist (a driver drowsiness monitor) and Mercedes' Mbrace telematics system, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, and teen driver geo-fencing and speed monitoring.

Additional safety features are included in various packages. The Premium 2 package includes a blind-spot monitoring system, and the Premium 3 package includes lane departure warning and front and rear parking sensors.