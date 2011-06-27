Vehicle overview

Since being introduced in the 1990s, the Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class has been best known for one thing: its retractable hardtop convertible roof. A revolutionary piece of automotive engineering at the time, it has since spread to other convertibles. Yet the 2010 Mercedes SLK-Class remains an appealing luxury roadster, especially given how much emotion plays on this sort of vehicle purchase. The current (second-generation) SLK may be getting on in years, but it's still an attractive little convertible that looks fresh.

The SLK has an impressive dynamic résumé as well. Unlike past Mercedes convertibles and roadsters, this SLK is actually quite fun to drive, with adept handling that doesn't impose on ride comfort. While it will never match the handling thrills of the superb Porsche Boxster, the SLK stays true to what a roadster should be like to drive. Backing up the driving enjoyment are your choice of two V6 engines or a mighty V8 that adds a whole new level to the car's character.

However, we would be remiss if we didn't mention the fully redesigned BMW Z4, which now utilizes the same grand-touring formula. The new Z4 has not only a retractable hardtop that provides better top-up visibility than the SLK, but also a better-sorted ride, more interior space, a more modern electronics interface and -- in twin-turbocharged trim -- more muscle than the SLK300 and SLK350 can muster.

But the BMW has nothing to match the mighty SLK55's hand-built V8, and there's always the matter of what tugs at your emotional heartstrings. Overall, the 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class remains an excellent choice for those looking for a premium roadster with grand-touring leanings.