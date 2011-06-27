Vehicle overview

The cars of Mercedes-Benz have typically traded visceral thrills for a kind of velvet force, a refined solidity at triple-digit speeds. That is still largely true with the 2013 Mercedes SLK-Class, the company's most affordable convertible. But even while it's a bit too refined to be a hard-core sports car, the SLK is certainly one sporty Mercedes.

Although previous SLKs were not known for exemplary handling, Mercedes made the latest-generation car -- which debuted just last year -- more entertaining to drive on tight twisting roads. The choice of three engines -- from the adequate 1.8-liter four-cylinder in the SLK250 to the inspiring 5.5-liter V8 in the SLK55 -- also ensures that most drivers can find a model that suits them. As a bonus, this performance doesn't come at the expense of ride quality or fuel economy.

As expected from any vehicle with the three-pointed star, the SLK's comforts do not disappoint. Despite petite dimensions, this roadster is big on all-day comfort, everyday convenience and a features list that includes pivoting wind-blocker panels, a variable-transparency roof panel and sun-reflective leather upholstery.

The Baby Benz contends with only a few rivals, but they are formidable. The 2013 Porsche Boxster bests the SLK with sheer athleticism and performance, but lacks the SLK's convenient retractable-hardtop roof. The BMW Z4 splits the difference with its rigid roof and slightly dialed-back performance. The sure-footed all-wheel-drive 2013 Audi TTS is an outlier that may interest those who also experience a little weather among their sunny days.

These are all admirable choices, yet the 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class stands out with its higher level of luxury. You may also save several thousand dollars compared to the competition in the process. If ever there was a sensible luxury roadster, the Mercedes-Benz SLK may be it.